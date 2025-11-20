/‘Android vs iOS’: Which OS dominates India’s smartphone market?

Android dominates India’s smartphone market with over 95% market share, driven by affordability and variety. iOS holds under 5% but grows steadily in premium urban segments. Android’s lead is likely to continue in 2025 and beyond.
Despite low overall share, Apple’s iPhone sales are rising fast in metro and tier-1 cities, fuelled by high incomes and aspirational buyers upgrading to premium devices.
Android’s dominance comes from its wide range of affordable options from brands like Xiaomi, Vivo, and Samsung, catering to India’s diverse income groups and offering customised features.
Android appeals to budget-conscious consumers and users seeking customisability. Its open-source nature allows manufacturers to offer devices across price tiers, from low-range to flagship models.
Android’s vast ecosystem and affordability ensure it will lead India’s market for years. iOS will continue growing in premium segments, particularly in affluent urban areas.