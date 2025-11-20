LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /‘Android vs iOS’: Which OS dominates India’s smartphone market?

‘Android vs iOS’: Which OS dominates India’s smartphone market?

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Nov 20, 2025, 20:27 IST | Updated: Nov 20, 2025, 20:27 IST

Android dominates India’s smartphone market with over 95% market share, driven by affordability and variety. iOS holds under 5% but grows steadily in premium urban segments. Android’s lead is likely to continue in 2025 and beyond.

iOS Has a Small But Growing Footprint
1 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

iOS Has a Small But Growing Footprint

iOS, limited to Apple devices, holds just under 5% market share but shows steady growth driven by premium segment demand and brand desirability among urban users.

Android Commands Over 95% of India’s Market
2 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Android Commands Over 95% of India’s Market

Android holds about 95.7% of India’s smartphone OS market, far outpacing iOS which accounts for just over 4%, reflecting vast device availability and affordability.

iPhone Growth Strong in Urban India
3 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

iPhone Growth Strong in Urban India

Despite low overall share, Apple’s iPhone sales are rising fast in metro and tier-1 cities, fuelled by high incomes and aspirational buyers upgrading to premium devices.

Why Android Dominates India
4 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Why Android Dominates India

Android’s dominance comes from its wide range of affordable options from brands like Xiaomi, Vivo, and Samsung, catering to India’s diverse income groups and offering customised features.

Market Trends Show Long-Term Android Lead
5 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Market Trends Show Long-Term Android Lead

India’s smartphone shipments continue growing, reaching a five-year high. Android’s share remains overwhelming while iOS growth, though steady, is limited by premium pricing and a smaller range of models

Android Meets Needs of Majority
6 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Android Meets Needs of Majority

Android appeals to budget-conscious consumers and users seeking customisability. Its open-source nature allows manufacturers to offer devices across price tiers, from low-range to flagship models.

Android Will Lead, iOS Will Grow Slowly
7 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Android Will Lead, iOS Will Grow Slowly

Android’s vast ecosystem and affordability ensure it will lead India’s market for years. iOS will continue growing in premium segments, particularly in affluent urban areas.

Trending Photo

Dhurandhar: From Major Mohit Sharma to Rehman Dakait, who plays what in the film
6

Dhurandhar: From Major Mohit Sharma to Rehman Dakait, who plays what in the film

Metro vs Auto: Which is cheaper for daily office travel in India?
7

Metro vs Auto: Which is cheaper for daily office travel in India?

Why does F‑35 keep getting grounded? The crisis behind the fighter jet
8

Why does F‑35 keep getting grounded? The crisis behind the fighter jet

‘Android vs iOS’: Which OS dominates India’s smartphone market?
7

‘Android vs iOS’: Which OS dominates India’s smartphone market?

‘News Apps vs Social Media’: Where do Indians see headlines first?
7

‘News Apps vs Social Media’: Where do Indians see headlines first?