/‘Akash to S-400’: Top 10 most advanced air-defence radars

Modern air-defence radars are becoming faster, smarter, and harder to evade. From Russia’s S-400 to America’s THAAD and Patriot, plus India’s AMAR and Akash-1S, new AESA systems track more targets with greater accuracy. Future upgrades may bring AI and photonic precision.
Russia's S-400 features the 91N6E 'Big Bird' L-band radar with 600 kilometre long-range surveillance capability. Tracks 300 targets simultaneously with anti-stealth targeting range of 150 kilometres. For ballistic targets, maximum range reaches 230 kilometres with high precision fire-control accuracy.
USA's Terminal High Altitude Area Defence employs AN/TPY-2 radar achieving 1,000 kilometre target tracking range. Demonstrates 16-intercept success rate in 16 test firings with kinetic kill-vehicle precision. Interoperates with Patriot, Aegis, and satellite systems extending layered defence coverage significantly.
USA's Patriot Advanced Capability-3 uses AN/MPQ-53 phased array radar achieving direct body-to-body impact precision. Hit-to-kill technology delivers exponentially greater kinetic energy than fragmentation warheads. Upgraded LTAMDS variant features larger AESA radar with enhanced tracking accuracy against hypersonic threats.
Lockheed Martin's AN/APG-77 active electronically scanned array tracks multiple targets simultaneously with exceptional precision. Advanced signal processing enables simultaneous track-while-scan capability. Low probability of intercept waveforms defeat jamming whilst maintaining stealth.
Bharat Electronics' Advanced Multi-Function AESA Radar combines surveillance, tracking, and rapid response capabilities. Indigenous design provides high-accuracy target tracking for air defence. Proven operational deployment defending critical Indian infrastructure with precision targeting.
Israel's EL/M-2248 Multi-Function Surveillance and Target Acquisition Radar provides comprehensive 360-degree coverage with phased array accuracy. Advanced signal processing enables detection of small unmanned vehicles. Integrates vertical launch surface-to-air missile systems for enhanced response capability.
India's Akash-1S Prime air defence system incorporates indigenous active RF seekers improving accuracy against agile drone targets. Autonomous engagement reduces reaction time significantly. Proven effectiveness in multiple operational deployments with precision hit-to-kill capability.
USA's Long Range Air Defence Sensor employs larger AESA radar replacing older Patriot systems with enhanced detection accuracy. Combines primary AESA unit with two secondary radar nodes extending coverage and redundancy. Specifically designed defeating hypersonic missile threats.
Sweden's Gripen NG fighter features Raven ES-05 AESA radar achieving simultaneous multi-target tracking with 200+ kilometre detection range. Advanced signal processing provides 5-times ground resolution improvement over predecessor radars. Operational in multiple nations globally.
Next-generation air-defence radars integrate photonic components enabling sub-wavelength accuracy improvements. Artificial intelligence algorithms enhance target classification and threat assessment. Quantum radar developments promise revolutionary capability advances by 2030-2035.