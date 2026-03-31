/'900 kg bunker busters hit Isfahan': Why does US keep striking Iran’s most sensitive site, what lies beneath it?

US strikes using bunker buster bombs have drawn renewed attention to Isfahan, a central hub of Iran’s nuclear programme. The Fars news agency, quoting Akbar Salehi, a security official at the governor’s office in Isfahan province, said that “some military locations in Isfahan were targeted”, though the scale of damage and any casualties remains unclear. However, the Wall Street Journal, citing a US official, reported that forces struck an ammunition depot in Isfahan using 2,000-pound bunker buster bombs. “A high volume of bunker busters, or penetrator munitions, was used for the strike,” the official said.

The initial attack is reported to have triggered multiple secondary explosions, with fireballs rising into the sky and tremors felt on the ground, indicating the presence of stored munitions at the site. The attacks come as Washington expands its military footprint in the region, with tens of thousands of troops now deployed.