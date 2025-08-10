/'90° flip in under 24 hours’: Could Earth’s poles shift upside down anytime? Understanding Chan Thomas’s theory

Based on his historical analysis, drawing on geological patterns and ancient myths such as the biblical flood, Thomas believed the last event happened over 7,000 years ago, meaning the next one is already overdue.
Chan Thomas was an American engineer and author who gained attention in the 1960s with his book The Adam and Eve Story. In it, he claimed that Earth undergoes periodic, catastrophic shifts of its entire crust, resulting in the geographic poles changing position suddenly, not gradually over thousands of years. According to Thomas, this process is part of a repeating natural cycle that reshapes the planet’s surface and wipes out most of civilisation.
Thomas’s model suggested that the Earth’s crust can suddenly “slip” over its molten interior, causing the poles to relocate by up to 90 degrees in less than a single day. This, he argued, would be triggered by an imbalance in the planet’s rotational forces, possibly linked to uneven ice buildup at the poles and gravitational interactions with the Moon and Sun.
One of Thomas’s most dramatic claims was that these cataclysmic shifts occur approximately every 7,000 years. Based on his historical analysis, drawing on geological patterns and ancient myths such as the biblical flood, Thomas believed the last event happened over 7,000 years ago, meaning the next one is already overdue. In his view, this means the next pole shift could happen at any time, without warning.
In Thomas’s scenario, a rapid pole shift would unleash planet-wide chaos in a matter of hours:
Modern geology and physics reject Thomas’s catastrophic pole shift idea.
Scientists distinguish between geomagnetic reversals (the magnetic north and south poles swapping places) and geographic pole shifts (the actual rotation of Earth’s crust). Geomagnetic reversals occur every 300,000–500,000 years on average and don’t cause immediate physical destruction.Thomas’s scenario, however, is a geographic pole flip, a concept with no accepted evidence in peer-reviewed science.
Part of the enduring mystery is that the CIA once classified Thomas’s book for unknown reasons, releasing a redacted version decades later. This secrecy, coupled with the drama of his claims, has made the theory a favourite in conspiracy and fringe science communities. Supporters argue that the official scientific dismissal may be an attempt to prevent panic, though there is no evidence to support this idea.
There is no credible evidence that a sudden geographic pole shift is imminent or even possible in the way Thomas described.
However, the concept remains culturally powerful, inspiring documentaries, disaster films, and endless online debate.
In Thomas’s timeline, though, the clock has already run out, meaning, if his theory were correct, the next catastrophic shift could occur without any advance warning.