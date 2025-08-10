LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /'90° flip in under 24 hours’: Could Earth’s poles shift upside down anytime? Understanding Chan Thomas’s theory

'90° flip in under 24 hours’: Could Earth’s poles shift upside down anytime? Understanding Chan Thomas’s theory

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Aug 10, 2025, 13:59 IST | Updated: Aug 10, 2025, 13:59 IST

Based on his historical analysis, drawing on geological patterns and ancient myths such as the biblical flood, Thomas believed the last event happened over 7,000 years ago, meaning the next one is already overdue.

The Man Behind the Theory
1 / 8
(Photograph: Daily Galaxy)

The Man Behind the Theory

Chan Thomas was an American engineer and author who gained attention in the 1960s with his book The Adam and Eve Story. In it, he claimed that Earth undergoes periodic, catastrophic shifts of its entire crust, resulting in the geographic poles changing position suddenly, not gradually over thousands of years. According to Thomas, this process is part of a repeating natural cycle that reshapes the planet’s surface and wipes out most of civilisation.

How the Theory Works
2 / 8
(Photograph: Unsplash)

How the Theory Works

Thomas’s model suggested that the Earth’s crust can suddenly “slip” over its molten interior, causing the poles to relocate by up to 90 degrees in less than a single day. This, he argued, would be triggered by an imbalance in the planet’s rotational forces, possibly linked to uneven ice buildup at the poles and gravitational interactions with the Moon and Sun.

A Clock Running Out and Already Overdue
3 / 8
(Photograph: Ebay UK)

A Clock Running Out and Already Overdue

One of Thomas’s most dramatic claims was that these cataclysmic shifts occur approximately every 7,000 years. Based on his historical analysis, drawing on geological patterns and ancient myths such as the biblical flood, Thomas believed the last event happened over 7,000 years ago, meaning the next one is already overdue. In his view, this means the next pole shift could happen at any time, without warning.

What a Sudden Pole Flip Would Look Like
4 / 8
(Photograph: RFA.space)

What a Sudden Pole Flip Would Look Like

In Thomas’s scenario, a rapid pole shift would unleash planet-wide chaos in a matter of hours:

  • Supersonic winds tearing across continents.
  • Towering tsunamis sweeping thousands of kilometres inland.
  • Massive earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and rapid climate realignment.
    He argued this could explain why many ancient civilisations seemed to vanish abruptly in history.
Why It’s Not Backed by Mainstream Science
5 / 8
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Why It’s Not Backed by Mainstream Science

Modern geology and physics reject Thomas’s catastrophic pole shift idea.

  • True polar wander, the slow drift of Earth’s crust relative to its rotational axis, occurs at rates of about 1° per million years.
  • Over the past 130 million years, no shift greater than 5° has been recorded in geological data.
  • Magnetic field reversals do happen, but they unfold over thousands of years and don’t involve a wholesale flipping of Earth’s crust.
Magnetic Reversals vs. Thomas’s Theory
6 / 8
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Magnetic Reversals vs. Thomas’s Theory

Scientists distinguish between geomagnetic reversals (the magnetic north and south poles swapping places) and geographic pole shifts (the actual rotation of Earth’s crust). Geomagnetic reversals occur every 300,000–500,000 years on average and don’t cause immediate physical destruction.Thomas’s scenario, however, is a geographic pole flip, a concept with no accepted evidence in peer-reviewed science.

The CIA’s Role and Why the Theory Endures
7 / 8
(Photograph: Unsplash)

The CIA’s Role and Why the Theory Endures

Part of the enduring mystery is that the CIA once classified Thomas’s book for unknown reasons, releasing a redacted version decades later. This secrecy, coupled with the drama of his claims, has made the theory a favourite in conspiracy and fringe science communities. Supporters argue that the official scientific dismissal may be an attempt to prevent panic, though there is no evidence to support this idea.

Where We Stand Today
8 / 8
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Where We Stand Today

There is no credible evidence that a sudden geographic pole shift is imminent or even possible in the way Thomas described.
However, the concept remains culturally powerful, inspiring documentaries, disaster films, and endless online debate.
In Thomas’s timeline, though, the clock has already run out, meaning, if his theory were correct, the next catastrophic shift could occur without any advance warning.

Trending Photo

'90° flip in under 24 hours’: Could Earth’s poles shift upside down anytime? Understanding Chan Thomas’s theory
8

'90° flip in under 24 hours’: Could Earth’s poles shift upside down anytime? Understanding Chan Thomas’s theory

'From spies to strikers': Meet the world’s 7 most advanced combat military drones
7

'From spies to strikers': Meet the world’s 7 most advanced combat military drones

6 advantages of the Su-30MKI fighter jets that the F‑16s can’t match
7

6 advantages of the Su-30MKI fighter jets that the F‑16s can’t match

Rods from god: Is this space weapon more dangerous than nuclear missiles?
7

Rods from god: Is this space weapon more dangerous than nuclear missiles?

Space warfare: Will fighter jets survive the rise of space weapons?
7

Space warfare: Will fighter jets survive the rise of space weapons?