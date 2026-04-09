/‘7,000-foot crevice’: How US Delta Force staged an almost impossible extraction

When an American F-15E was shot down over Iran, the surviving Weapons Systems Officer sought refuge in a rugged 7,000-foot mountain crevice. To bring him home, elite US Delta Force operators executed a highly classified, 50-hour extraction deep behind enemy lines.
After ejecting from his stricken F-15E Strike Eagle, the injured Weapons Systems Officer, call sign 'Dude 44 Bravo', evaded capture in the Zagros Mountains. The US Air Force colonel scaled a rugged cliff face, treating his own wounds and hiding deep inside a 7,000-foot crevice.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched a massive manhunt across the mountainous terrain, offering a $60,000 bounty for the airman's capture. Iranian search dogs sniffed the abandoned ejection seats, but the rocky landscape and high altitude prevented them from tracking his scent.
Operating under strict radio silence, the stranded colonel eventually transmitted a highly encrypted distress signal containing the phrase 'God is good'. The CIA intercepted this beacon and deployed classified 'Ghost Murmur' technology to pinpoint his exact biometric location within the mountain range.
Executing a rescue required a covert staging area deep inside hostile territory. Elite Delta Force operators silently seized an abandoned 3,900-foot agricultural runway north of Shahreza in southern Isfahan, transforming the wet, sandy farm into a temporary forward operating base.
To draw Iranian forces away from the extraction zone, the Pentagon launched a staggering armada of 155 combat aircraft. Bombers and fighter jets deliberately struck seven different decoy locations, creating absolute chaos and forcing the Iranian military to divide its hunting parties.
Under the cover of darkness and mass distraction, two heavily modified MC-130 Commando II transport planes landed quietly on the seized Shahreza dirt strip. These aircraft rapidly deployed specialised rescue helicopters and combat controllers for the final, critical flight to the ridgeline.
Racing against time, the rescue helicopters navigated the treacherous mountain valley to extract the bleeding colonel from his rocky hideout. After spending 50 harrowing hours behind enemy lines, Dude 44 Bravo was safely evacuated to Kuwait, marking a historic success for US special operations.