/‘6,500 Years’: The oldest gold artefacts ever discovered

Varna Necropolis in Bulgaria contains world's oldest processed gold treasure dating 4,600 to 4,200 BC discovered in 1972 during construction work. Archaeologists uncovered 294 Chalcolithic graves containing over 3,000 gold artefacts weighing approximately 6.5 kilograms total. This represents more gold than anywhere else in the fifth millennium before Christ including Egypt and Mesopotamia establishing Varna as birthplace of gold metallurgy.​