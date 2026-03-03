LOGIN
'5th Fleet shielded': How Patriot PAC-3 protects US Navy headquarters in Bahrain

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Mar 03, 2026, 24:11 IST | Updated: Mar 03, 2026, 24:11 IST

The US 5th Fleet in Bahrain uses $4 million Patriot PAC-3 interceptors to shield its base. The system tracks 100 targets at once, defending against missiles and $35,000 drone swarms.

2.5 million sq miles
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

2.5 million sq miles

The US Navy's 5th Fleet headquarters in Manama commands maritime operations across a massive 2.5 million square miles of water. This coverage area includes vital choke points like the Strait of Hormuz. The base requires robust, round-the-clock aerial protection to maintain regional security.

Tracks 100 targets instantly
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Tracks 100 targets instantly

To shield this strategic hub, the military relies on the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) system. Its advanced radar can track up to 100 incoming threats at the exact same time. The technology quickly identifies fast-moving ballistic missiles and low-flying attack drones.

$4 million per interceptor
3 / 7
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

$4 million per interceptor

Each PAC-3 interceptor missile costs roughly $4 million to fire. They are highly sophisticated weapons that destroy targets using pure kinetic force. This hit-to-kill technology ensures the incoming weapon shatters entirely in the sky before reaching the ground.

Swatting $35,000 attack drones
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Swatting $35,000 attack drones

The Patriot system often faces the challenge of shooting down cheap, $35,000 attack drones. Adversaries launch these inexpensive weapons in large swarms to exhaust the base's ammunition depth. This creates a highly expensive war of financial attrition in the skies.

16 missiles per launcher
5 / 7
(Photograph: Reuters)

16 missiles per launcher

A single Patriot PAC-3 launcher can hold up to 16 interceptor missiles ready to fire at a moment's notice. This high capacity allows the system to rapidly engage multiple threats during a coordinated barrage. It provides a dense defensive shield over the naval facility.

2nd layer of defence
6 / 7
(Photograph: Reuters)

2nd layer of defence

The Patriot PAC-3 operates alongside the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system. This dual-layered shield is designed to intercept both high-altitude ballistic missiles and lower-flying targets. Together, they form a strong barrier over the skies of Bahrain.

Zero margin for error
7 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

Zero margin for error

The 5th Fleet headquarters is situated directly within the densely populated Juffair neighbourhood. The PAC-3 must intercept threats with absolute precision to prevent catastrophic debris from falling on city streets. Accuracy is vital to save lives and protect civilian infrastructure.

