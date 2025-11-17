LOGIN
  • /‘-50°C to -62°C’: This is the coldest train journey on Earth

‘-50°C to -62°C’: This is the coldest train journey on Earth

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Nov 17, 2025, 18:18 IST | Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 18:18 IST

Trains on the Trans-Siberian and in Arctic Siberia face temperatures of -50°C to -62°C. Special heating and monitoring ensure safe passage. These cold journeys offer a unique travel adventure. Know more below.

The Trans-Siberian Railway’s Extreme Cold
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

The Trans-Siberian Railway’s Extreme Cold

The Trans-Siberian Railway passes through areas where temperatures can fall to -62°C, especially between the Mogocha and Skovorodino stations. This makes it the coldest train route on Earth.​​

The train to Yakutsk, the world’s coldest city, faces temperatures below -50°C regularly in winter. Special heating keep
(Photograph: X)

The train to Yakutsk, the world’s coldest city, faces temperatures below -50°C regularly in winter. Special heating keep

The train to Yakutsk, the world’s coldest city, faces temperatures below -50°C regularly in winter. Special heating keeps passengers warm, and trains run on tracks laid on frozen ground known as permafrost.​​

Russia’s Arctic Circle Railway
(Photograph: X)

Russia’s Arctic Circle Railway

Trains traveling to Murmansk cross the Arctic Circle with months of frozen conditions. The routes are often covered in snow and ice but maintain schedules through careful maintenance.​​

Heating and Safety Measures
(Photograph: X)

Heating and Safety Measures

Tracks and trains are fitted with heating systems in critical points to prevent ice damage. GPS-enabled monitoring and ultrasonic testing help spot and manage risks early during freezing weather.​

Challenges of Permafrost
(Photograph: X)

Challenges of Permafrost

Building and maintaining railways on permafrost is complex because warming can cause ground to shift. Engineers use special materials and designs to ensure track stability in such cold regions.​

Passenger Experience in Extreme Cold
(Photograph: X)

Passenger Experience in Extreme Cold

Passengers experience hardy conditions but trains are equipped with heating and insulated coaches. Even under extreme winter weather, railways strive to keep journeys safe and comfortable.​

The Beauty of Frozen Rail Journeys
(Photograph: X)

The Beauty of Frozen Rail Journeys

Despite the harsh conditions, these cold routes offer breathtaking icy landscapes, northern lights, and unique glimpses into life in the far north. Such journeys are unforgettable travel experiences.​​

