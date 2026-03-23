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‘345 ballistic missiles intercepted & destroyed, 1,773 drones shot down’: How many layers of air defence is the UAE using?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Mar 23, 2026, 17:29 IST | Updated: Mar 23, 2026, 17:29 IST

The UAE employs a multi-layered air defence network, including THAAD, Patriot PAC-3, and Cheongung-II systems, to intercept unprecedented aerial attacks. This integrated shield has successfully neutralised 345 ballistic missiles and 1,773 drones.

The Staggering Interception
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(Photograph: AI)

The Staggering Interception

The UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed intercepting 345 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,773 drones since late February 2026. This unprecedented barrage required a highly coordinated, multi-layered defensive shield to protect civilian and strategic assets.

THAAD: The High-Altitude Shield
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THAAD: The High-Altitude Shield

The Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system operates as the UAE's outermost layer of protection against incoming threats. It destroys short- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles during their final flight phase, hitting them before they reach the lower atmosphere.

Patriot PAC-3: The Mid-Tier Defender
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(Photograph: AI)

Patriot PAC-3: The Mid-Tier Defender

For threats that bypass the outer shield, the UAE relies on American-made Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) batteries. These interceptors are designed to eliminate tactical ballistic missiles, advanced aircraft, and cruise missiles at medium altitudes.

Cheongung-II: The South Korean Addition
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(Photograph: AI)

Cheongung-II: The South Korean Addition

The UAE recently integrated South Korea’s Cheongung-II (M-SAM) system to further fortify its mid-range interception capabilities. In March 2026, this advanced system recorded its first-ever combat interception of an Iranian ballistic missile outside South Korea.

Pantsir-S1: The Low-Level Guardian
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(Photograph: AI)

Pantsir-S1: The Low-Level Guardian

To counter low-flying threats, the UAE deploys the Russian-made Pantsir-S1 point defence system across critical infrastructure. Armed with rapid-fire cannons and short-range missiles, it specifically targets cheap loitering munitions and radar-evading cruise missiles.

Coyote Block 2: The Anti-Drone Swarm
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(Photograph: AI)

Coyote Block 2: The Anti-Drone Swarm

Facing massive drone swarms, the UAE is acquiring the Coyote Block 2 interceptor system through a USD 2.1 billion deal. This rail-launched weapon is purpose-built to destroy low-altitude, one-way attack drones before they strike critical energy facilities.

GlobalEye: The Ultimate Radar Network
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(Photograph: AI)

GlobalEye: The Ultimate Radar Network

These defensive interceptors rely on the Saab GlobalEye airborne early warning and control aircraft to track incoming threats. This sophisticated radar platform detects drone swarms and missile launches from hundreds of miles away, instantly coordinating the defensive response.

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