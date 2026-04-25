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'24/7 Ops': Why the USS Abraham Lincoln never sleeps

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Apr 25, 2026, 23:49 IST | Updated: Apr 25, 2026, 23:49 IST

The USS Abraham Lincoln uses twin A4W nuclear reactors to power 24/7 US naval flight operations. The 100,000-tonne supercarrier produces 400,000 gallons of water and 18,000 daily meals to sustain unmatched American strike capabilities worldwide.

2 A4W Nuclear Reactors
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(Photograph: AI generated)

2 A4W Nuclear Reactors

The USS Abraham Lincoln relies on two A4W nuclear reactors producing 260,000 shaft horsepower. These reactors allow the American supercarrier to steam at speeds exceeding 30 knots without refuelling for over 20 years. This limitless endurance guarantees the United States Navy maintains absolute maritime dominance globally.

18,000 Meals Prepared Daily
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(Photograph: AI generated)

18,000 Meals Prepared Daily

Operating around the clock means the ship's galley must prepare up to 18,000 meals every single day to feed the massive crew. Night crews rely on late-night rations to maintain energy during relentless midnight flight operations. This continuous supply chain sustains the most dangerous workplace on Earth, keeping American sailors ready.

4 Massive Steam Catapults
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

4 Massive Steam Catapults

Four massive steam catapults accelerate 37-tonne American fighter jets from zero to 180 miles per hour in under three seconds. This lethal mechanical efficiency allows the carrier to launch up to four aircraft every minute. Constant combat sorties ensure unmatched US strike capabilities against any adversary.

100,000 Tonnes American Steel
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(Photograph: AI generated)

100,000 Tonnes American Steel

Protecting roughly 100,000 tonnes of forged American steel demands non-stop rust chipping and fresh coats of Haze Gray paint. Maintenance crews actively utilise an Impressed Current Cathodic Protection system to constantly zap the hull and halt saltwater corrosion. The rigorous upkeep preserves America's ultimate maritime weapon.

3 Million Gallons JP-5
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(Photograph: AI generated)

3 Million Gallons JP-5

Sustaining an aggressive 24/7 flight schedule requires holding around 3 million gallons of JP-5 aviation fuel deep within the hull. Aviation Boatswain's Mates coordinate continuous refuelling for F/A-18 Super Hornets and advanced stealth fighters. This massive logistical capacity completely outclasses rival navies.

400,000 Gallons Fresh Water
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(Photograph: AI generated)

400,000 Gallons Fresh Water

An onboard desalination plant constantly filters seawater to produce up to 400,000 gallons of fresh potable water daily. This highly vital water supply cools the nuclear reactors and supports a massive crew of over 5,000 sailors. Absolute self-sufficiency keeps the floating airbase permanently combat-ready.

4 Mk-91 Guidance Systems
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(Photograph: AI generated)

4 Mk-91 Guidance Systems

To defend the 4.5-acre flight deck, the supercarrier utilises four Mk 91 radar guidance systems paired with Evolved Sea Sparrow Missiles. Unrivalled close-in weapon systems, including Rolling Airframe Missiles, track and instantly neutralise incoming threats with absolute precision. This impenetrable defensive shield secures US naval supremacy in hostile waters.

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