'2025’s most expensive internet': 7 countries that will shock you with high network prices

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Oct 25, 2025, 13:36 IST | Updated: Oct 25, 2025, 13:36 IST

We all use the internet every day, but the cost of staying connected isn’t the same everywhere. Some countries pay much more than others for basic access. Here’s a look at the top 7 countries where internet is the most expensive in 2025.

(Photograph: Unsplash)

1. United Arab Emirates – $4.31 per Mbps

UAE tops the list with the world’s most expensive internet, costing about $4.31 per Mbps. This makes it nearly twice as expensive as the next country on the list. The figures highlight the premium citizens pay for connectivity in one of the world’s richest economies.

(Photograph: Unsplash)

2. Ghana – $2.58 per Mbps

Ghana ranks second globally with an average internet price of $2.58 per Mbps. The high cost limits online inclusion and creates a noticeable digital divide, especially in rural areas.

(Photograph: Unsplash)

3. Switzerland – $2.07 per Mbps

Switzerland places third with users paying $2.07 per Mbps for fixed broadband. Costs remain high due to world-class but expensive infrastructure and strong regulation, as reported in the We Are Social (2025) study.

(Photograph: Unsplash)

4. Kenya – $1.54 per Mbps

Kenya stands fourth with a rate of $1.54 per Mbps. While the country has seen rapid digital progress, broadband access remains relatively expensive outside major cities. Rural broadband infrastructure continues to expand slowly.

(Photograph: Unsplash)

5. Morocco – $1.16 per Mbps

Morocco ranks fifth with an average internet cost of $1.16 per Mbps. The country’s multi-operator network and infrastructure challenges contribute to higher broadband costs.

(Photograph: Unsplash)

6. Australia – $1.05 per Mbps

Australia sits sixth, where users pay about $1.05 per Mbps for connectivity. Although urban areas enjoy strong service quality, remote locations experience slower and costlier plans.

(Photograph: Unsplash)

7. Germany – $1.04 per Mbps

Germany ranks seventh globally, where broadband prices average $1.04 per Mbps. Despite being one of Europe’s tech powerhouses, varying regional infrastructure impacts pricing.

