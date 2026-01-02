/‘200 rounds per minute’: How the American Bradley fighting vehicle fires its weapons

The US Army’s Bradley Fighting Vehicle uses a 25mm M242 Bushmaster chain gun firing up to 200 rounds per minute, backed by machine guns, TOW missiles, thermal sights and active defence systems to detect, track and destroy enemy targets in all combat conditions.
Bradley's main weapon M242 Bushmaster 25mm chain gun mounts on rotating turret enabling rapid target engagement across 360 degrees firing 200 rounds per minute according to military specifications. Chain gun uses motorised drive system unlike traditional gas-operated firearms providing reliable operation in combat conditions. Gunner controls turret rotation and elevation targeting enemy positions or moving vehicles through optical and thermal sights.
M242 uses 1 horsepower electrical motor driving sprocket chain system feeding ammunition rather than gas or recoil operation according to weapons documentation. Motor positioned in receiver drives dual-feed mechanism allowing gunner selecting between armour-piercing rounds and high-explosive ammunition through clutch system. Chain system uses extractor grooves feeding loading firing extracting and ejecting rounds automatically.
Integrated dual-feed mechanism enables gunner switching ammunition types during combat through remote feed selection clutches engaging alternate sprockets. Bradley M2 carries 900 rounds total with 300 ready-to-fire and 600 in reserve ammunition storage. Gunner selects ammunition type based on target threat whether engaging light vehicles requiring high-explosive rounds or armoured targets needing kinetic penetration.
M242 enables gunner selecting three distinct firing modes including single shot semi-automatic low-rate 100 rounds per minute and high-rate 200 rounds per minute according to weapon system documentation. Gunner controls trigger determining fire rate limitation with electrical drive speed preventing exceeding maximum capability. Low-rate mode enables precision targeting whilst high-rate provides suppressive fire against multiple targets.
Bradley mounts coaxial M240C 7.62mm machine gun positioned right of Bushmaster chain gun enabling supplementary fire against infantry targets according to weapons system configuration. Vehicle carries 2,200 rounds 7.62mm ammunition for machine gun providing sustained anti-personnel capability whilst chain gun addresses armoured threats. Both weapons controlled through gunner fire controls enabling rapid target switching.
Bradley carries twin-tube BGM-71 TOW missile launchers mounted left turret side enabling engagement heavy armoured vehicles tanks and fortified positions at ranges exceeding 3,750 metres according to weapons system specifications. TOW stands for Target-sensitive Optically tracked Wire-guided system using optical sights tracking target throughout flight. M2 carries seven ready missiles whilst M3 cavalry variant carries twelve missiles enabling sustained anti-tank operations.
TOW missiles employ double-wire command link dispensed from spools rear missile enabling gunner transmitting flight correction data throughout missile flight according to weapons guidance documentation. Optical sight detects infrared signal missile rear enabling continuous target tracking and guidance adjustment. Gunner must maintain sight on target keeping vehicle stationary during missile flight preventing premature firing during movement.
Bradley turret features panoramic 360-degree sighting systems enabling commander and gunner tracking targets conducting target searches and engaging weapons from protected position according to fire control documentation. Gunner manipulates fire control handle enabling turret rotation elevation and depression adjusting gun tube targeting enemy positions. Commander retains override capability controlling turret and weapons when necessary.
Bradley integrated thermal fire control system incorporates thermal aided target tracker enabling detection and engagement targets through darkness dust and smoke conditions according to fire control system documentation. Thermal system enables tracking two simultaneous targets switching between them automatically primarily employed engaging TOW missiles against moving vehicles. Gunner tracks targets switching weapon systems based threat assessment.
Recent Bradley upgrades include Iron Fist active protection system using radar infrared sensors detecting incoming projectiles launching counter-munitions destroying threats within 300 to 350 milliseconds according to defence upgrade specifications. System defends against attacks from 50 metres range enabling defending against two simultaneous attacks or four rapid successive threats. Four grenade-like counter-munitions provide initial protection requiring resupply after expenditure.