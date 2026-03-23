LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /'$2 billion B‑2 bomber in action against Iran': What is the maximum weight it can really carry?

'$2 billion B‑2 bomber in action against Iran': What is the maximum weight it can really carry?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Mar 23, 2026, 18:26 IST | Updated: Mar 23, 2026, 18:26 IST

As per official sources The $2 billion B-2 Spirit stealth bomber can carry 40,000 pounds of ordnance. However, for missions against hardened targets in Iran, it carries two bunker busters, pushing its true maximum payload to 60,000 pounds.

Payload
1 / 7
(Photograph: AI Generated)

Payload

According to official United States Air Force fact sheets, the B-2 Spirit features a stated payload capacity of 40,000 pounds (18,144 kilogrammes). This baseline figure encompasses most standard weapon configurations.

The aircraft's total weight
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

The aircraft's total weight

The stealth bomber boasts a massive maximum gross takeoff weight of 336,500 pounds (152,634 kilogrammes). This total accounts for the aircraft's empty weight, its crew, maximum weapons payload, and a full tank of aviation fuel.

Saturation bombing capacity
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Saturation bombing capacity

For conventional saturation strikes, the 40,000-pound official limit allows the aircraft to carry up to eighty 500-pound JDAM GPS-guided bombs. The jet can release this entire payload in roughly 20 seconds.

The massive bunker buster
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

The massive bunker buster

The B-2 is the only operational US aircraft capable of delivering the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP). Each of these specialised bunker-buster bombs weighs an incredible 30,000 pounds (13,600 kilogrammes).

Revealing the 60,000-pound limit
5 / 7
(Photograph: Northrop Grumman, Wikimedia Commons)

Revealing the 60,000-pound limit

Recent strikes on Iranian underground facilities highlighted the bomber's true limit. Military commanders confirmed the B-2 carries two GBU-57 MOPs simultaneously, pushing its actual payload to 60,000 pounds.

The mid-air refuelling trade-off
6 / 7
(Photograph: Northrop Grumman)

The mid-air refuelling trade-off

Carrying a 60,000-pound payload cuts significantly into the bomber's maximum takeoff weight limit. To compensate, the aircraft must take off with a lighter fuel load and rely on mid-air refuelling to reach targets in the Middle East.

A $2 billion strategic investment
7 / 7
(Photograph: Northrop Grumman)

A $2 billion strategic investment

Costing approximately $2 billion per aircraft, the B-2 justifies its immense price tag through this unique heavy-lift capability. No other stealth aircraft can penetrate advanced air defences while carrying 60,000 pounds of destructive power.

Trending Photo

IPL 2026: Check out CSK final squad; batters, bowlers, keepers and more
5

IPL 2026: Check out CSK final squad; batters, bowlers, keepers and more

'$2 billion B‑2 bomber in action against Iran': What is the maximum weight it can really carry?
7

'$2 billion B‑2 bomber in action against Iran': What is the maximum weight it can really carry?

‘Beyond the Strait of Hormuz’: How far can Iranian anti‑ship cruise missiles actually strike?
6

‘Beyond the Strait of Hormuz’: How far can Iranian anti‑ship cruise missiles actually strike?

LaGuardia airport plane crash: Air Canada flight collides with fire truck, two pilots killed, dozens injured in runway disaster. What we know so far
6

LaGuardia airport plane crash: Air Canada flight collides with fire truck, two pilots killed, dozens injured in runway disaster. What we know so far

IPL 2026: Check out LSG final squad; batters, bowlers, keepers and more
5

IPL 2026: Check out LSG final squad; batters, bowlers, keepers and more