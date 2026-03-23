/'$2 billion B‑2 bomber in action against Iran': What is the maximum weight it can really carry?

As per official sources The $2 billion B-2 Spirit stealth bomber can carry 40,000 pounds of ordnance. However, for missions against hardened targets in Iran, it carries two bunker busters, pushing its true maximum payload to 60,000 pounds.
According to official United States Air Force fact sheets, the B-2 Spirit features a stated payload capacity of 40,000 pounds (18,144 kilogrammes). This baseline figure encompasses most standard weapon configurations.
The stealth bomber boasts a massive maximum gross takeoff weight of 336,500 pounds (152,634 kilogrammes). This total accounts for the aircraft's empty weight, its crew, maximum weapons payload, and a full tank of aviation fuel.
For conventional saturation strikes, the 40,000-pound official limit allows the aircraft to carry up to eighty 500-pound JDAM GPS-guided bombs. The jet can release this entire payload in roughly 20 seconds.
The B-2 is the only operational US aircraft capable of delivering the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP). Each of these specialised bunker-buster bombs weighs an incredible 30,000 pounds (13,600 kilogrammes).
Recent strikes on Iranian underground facilities highlighted the bomber's true limit. Military commanders confirmed the B-2 carries two GBU-57 MOPs simultaneously, pushing its actual payload to 60,000 pounds.
Carrying a 60,000-pound payload cuts significantly into the bomber's maximum takeoff weight limit. To compensate, the aircraft must take off with a lighter fuel load and rely on mid-air refuelling to reach targets in the Middle East.
Costing approximately $2 billion per aircraft, the B-2 justifies its immense price tag through this unique heavy-lift capability. No other stealth aircraft can penetrate advanced air defences while carrying 60,000 pounds of destructive power.