/‘$1000 per girl’: Epstein’s recently released documents reveal horrific scouting of young women

Released Epstein documents contain text messages showing "$1000 per girl" pricing for recruitment. Messages describe scouts sending young women from Eastern Europe with detailed physical descriptions and passport information documenting systematic trafficking.
House Democrats released text message screenshots on 18 December 2025 showing someone discussing sending girls to Epstein. One message reads: "I have a friend scout she sent me some girls today. But she asks $1000 per girl. I will send you girls now. Maybe someone will be good for J?" The messages indicate a structured pricing system for recruitment.
The text messages reveal a systematic recruitment operation involving scouts who located young women. Scouts negotiated pricing before sending girls, with $1000 per person as the stated rate. Messages reference consulting on suitability before finalising arrangements, suggesting a deliberate vetting and supply chain.
The released documents include passport images and identification documents from women identified as Ukrainian, Russian, South African, Italian, Czech, and Lithuanian nationals. Messages reference the Schengen area and departure cities, indicating Epstein targeted young women from Eastern Europe and other regions for recruitment.
Accompanying the recruitment messages are detailed descriptions including names, ages (listed as "18 years old"), heights, measurements, weights, and notes on visa status. The systematic documentation of physical attributes suggests commercial cataloguing of potential victims within the operation.
Historical court testimony revealed young girls recruited for "massage services" at Epstein's mansion received $200 to $1000 per session. Most victims were under 18 years old. Some were paid to recruit additional friends, creating an expanding network of exploitation.
The combination of scouting messages, pricing negotiations, detailed victim cataloguing, and passport documentation demonstrates Epstein operated a deliberate trafficking infrastructure rather than opportunistic abuse. The released materials confirm allegations prosecutors presented during Maxwell's criminal trial.
Documents and testimony establish that Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell was instrumental in recruiting and grooming young girls. She directed personal assistants who acted as recruiters and schedulers. Maxwell encouraged existing victims to bring friends, systematically expanding the victim pool.