/‘10,800+ strikes’: Which fighter jets did Israel use most against Iran in the war?

During Operation Roar of Lions, Israel executed 8,500 sorties and 10,800 strikes against Iran. Utilising F-35I stealth fighters and heavily armed F-15I jets, the Israeli Air Force dropped over 18,000 munitions to destroy 4,000 strategic targets.
According to the IDF, the historic aerial campaign against Iran involved over 8,500 operational sorties. Operating under the banner of 'Precision, Authority, Decisiveness', Israeli pilots executed more than 1,000 highly coordinated offensive air operations deep into hostile airspace.
The sheer scale of the bombardment was completely unprecedented in modern Middle Eastern combat. The Israeli Air Force dropped over 18,000 precision munitions, systematically conducting 10,800 total strikes against heavily fortified Iranian military infrastructure.
These thousands of strikes systematically dismantled Iran's military capabilities across a vast geographic area. The IDF confirmed the destruction of more than 6,700 critical components spread across 4,000 distinct strategic targets.
To penetrate Iran's sophisticated Russian-supplied radar networks, Israel relied heavily on the F-35I 'Adir'. This $80 million fifth-generation stealth fighter acted as the invisible spearhead, disabling early warning systems before the heavier bombers arrived.
For deep, heavy-payload strikes, the IAF deployed the heavily modified F-15I Ra'am. Capable of carrying massive 2,000-pound bunker-buster bombs, these twin-engine jets were primarily responsible for penetrating deep underground missile facilities.
The most numerous jet in the Israeli arsenal, the F-16I Sufa, formed the absolute backbone of the 8,500 sorties. Outfitted with advanced electronic warfare pods, these versatile fighters unleashed thousands of precision-guided Joint Direct Attack Munitions.
Striking targets over 1,000 miles away required immense logistical support and precision planning. To keep the fighter fleets airborne for the 10,800 strikes, Israel utilised an entire fleet of Boeing 707 'Re'em' mid-air refuelling tankers to pump millions of gallons of aviation fuel.