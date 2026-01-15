/'1.38 million barrels per day': Why is China the biggest buyer of Iranian oil?

As Iran grapples with one of the most serious waves of civil unrest in its modern history, triggered by economic hardship and state crackdowns, global attention has turned not only to its internal politics but also to its role in the world oil market. The crisis has only deepened as the country earlier temporarily shut down its airspace amid concerns over potential US military action, even as the US President denied any plans of 'executions'. The protest movement, which has seen thousands of deaths and widespread international criticism, has raised further fears of further economic isolation and geopolitical spill‑over effects specifically as Trump imposed 25 per cent tariffs on Iranian oil. These events unfold against a backdrop of longstanding US sanctions aimed at curbing Tehran’s oil revenues, which underpin both state finances and its foreign policy initiatives.

