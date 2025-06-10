Newsome sued Trump, calling his moves “abuse of power” and “threat to the foundation of our republic”.

“One of the cornerstones of our Nation and our democracy is that our people are governed by civil, not military, rule. The Founders enshrined these principles in our Constitution — that a government should be accountable to its people, guided by the rule of law, and one of civil authority, not military rule. California will be standing up for those principles in court, Donald Trump,” the California Governor said on X.

The unrest began on Friday (June 6) after US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) carried out a new wave of operations in Los Angeles. According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), 118 people were arrested this week in LA alone, with nationwide ICE arrests averaging 2,000 per day.