US President Donald Trump sending an “additional” 2,000 National Guard to protest-hit Los Angeles, the Pentagon said on Monday (Jun 9). This comes after Trump's standoff with local officials objecting to earlier mobilisations of guardsmen and Marines
Newsome sued Trump, calling his moves “abuse of power” and “threat to the foundation of our republic”.
“One of the cornerstones of our Nation and our democracy is that our people are governed by civil, not military, rule. The Founders enshrined these principles in our Constitution — that a government should be accountable to its people, guided by the rule of law, and one of civil authority, not military rule. California will be standing up for those principles in court, Donald Trump,” the California Governor said on X.
The unrest began on Friday (June 6) after US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) carried out a new wave of operations in Los Angeles. According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), 118 people were arrested this week in LA alone, with nationwide ICE arrests averaging 2,000 per day.
Protesters in Mexico City staged a demonstration outside the US Embassy on Monday, calling for an end to sweeping immigration raids across the border.
Thousands of people marched through San Francisco’s Civic Center and Mission neighborhoods on Monday night in protests that were “overwhelmingly peaceful,” police said.
US President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard into Los Angeles to end the ongoing violent protests against his immigration crackdown. This has pitted the western California state, of which LA is the largest city, against the federal government. California is the richest state in the US and cannot be antagonised by any federal government. Its economy is bigger than several US states combined, and surpasses the economies of even some countries.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has described footage capturing Nine News US correspondent Lauren Tomasi being shot by a rubber bullet while covering the LA protests as “horrific,” the outlet reported.
“She was clearly identified. There was no ambiguity,” Albanese told reporters at the National Press Club on Tuesday.
Albanese said he had raised the issue with the Trump administration.
Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass criticised the deployment of National Guard troops and Marines as a “deliberate attempt” by the Trump administration to “create disorder and chaos in our city.”
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday (Jun 9) called for "every governor–red or blue" to unite against US President Donald Trump. This comes after heated exchanges between two amid the controversy surrounding Trump's decision to deploy National Guard troops to Los Angeles.
Police officers are detaining protesters in downtown LA near Little Tokyo and the Arts District, with demonstrators being led onto police buses with their hands zip-tied behind their backs, as per reports.
California Governor on being asked if he has a message for the US President Donald Trump, he said, “Stand back @realdonaldtrump. Rescind your illegal order immediately. The absurdity of threatening the people of the United States of America with their own military is morally reprehensible. ”
As per reports, similar anti-ICE protests have popped up around the country, including in San Francisco, New York, Atlanta, Seattle, Dallas, Louisville and more. Police arrested “multiple” people in New York, and at least 150 people in San Francisco.
Protesters demonstrating against the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration policies set off fireworks and took it to the streets along a Los Angeles neighbourhood on Monday (June 9) evening.
Gavin Newsom, the California governor, on Monday (June 9) called on his peers across states to rally against Donald Trump, who ordered the National Guard troops into the western state to quell the protests in Los Angeles against the immigration policies of the Republican US president. Newsom also said California is suing the Trump administration. The violence in California has brought sharp focus on its governor, who could be the Democratic contender for president in 2028. So it is important to know more about his life and political career.
California has sued the Trump administration on Monday for sending 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles without the governor’s approval.
“Let me be clear: There is no invasion. There is no rebellion,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) said in a statement. “The President is trying to manufacture chaos and crisis on the ground for his own political ends.”
United States President Donald Trump said that he does not "want a civil war” when asked about the ongoing LA protests.
This comes as his administration deployed the National Guard to stop the protests.
“I don’t want a civil war, a civil war would happen if you left it to people like him (Gavin Newsom),” “He’s grossly incompetent.”
Late on Monday (June 9) police began to disperse hundreds of demonstrators who gathered outside a federal detention center in downtown Los Angeles where immigrants have been held.
California Governor Gavin Newsom in a post on X said, “US Marines serve a valuable purpose for this country -- defending democracy. They are not political pawns. The Secretary of Defense is illegally deploying them onto American streets so Trump can have a talking point at his parade this weekend. It’s a blatant abuse of power. We will sue to stop this. The Courts and Congress must act. Checks and balances are crumbling. This is a red line — and they’re crossing it. WAKE UP!”
Police in Austin, Texas, dispersed and held protesters demonstrating against the Trump administration’s immigration policies on Monday (June 9) night. According to local media reports, the Texas protests were being held in solidarity with those in Los Angeles, which were sparked by immigration raids in Southern California. Footage carried by local US broadcasters showed police firing tear gas canisters at what appeared to be around a dozen protesters in Austin.
Hundreds rallied in Dallas on Monday night (June 9) to protest the Trump administration's ramped-up deportation efforts and to show support for demonstrators in Los Angeles — where four days of protests were met with tear gas, pepper spray and the threat of thousands of National Guard soldiers and 700 Marines.
As per reports, Dallas police formed a line at the west entrance to the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge and closed it off to traffic for about an hour before opening up the westbound lane. At least six people have been hit with pepper spray. Police declared the protests an unlawful assembly around 10 pm.