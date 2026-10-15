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Supreme Court issues notice to ECI, CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Rahul Gandhi, INDIA bloc plea; seeks answers on voter roll revision, SIR row

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 12:58 IST | Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 13:04 IST
Supreme Court issues notice to ECI, CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Rahul Gandhi, INDIA bloc plea; seeks answers on voter roll revision, SIR row

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The Supreme Court is hearing pleas over alleged police excesses during Delhi's October 10 protests and has sought responses from the Election Commission on Rahul Gandhi-led challenges to electoral roll revision and alleged voter deletions.

The Supreme Court on Thursday (Oct 15) issued notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and senior poll officials on a plea led by Rahul Gandhi challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged voter deletions. This comes as the top court commenced hearing petitions related to the October 10 protests in Delhi, including allegations of unlawful detention and harassment of peaceful demonstrators, lawyers and journalists.

Top court issues notice to Gyanesh Kumar and other election commissioners

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notice to the Election Commission of India, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. The notice follows a petition filed by Opposition leaders led by Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA bloc challenging the poll panel's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and alleging voter deletions.

"We are issuing notice and tagging it with the matters already pending. Somebody will accept notice on behalf of the Election Commission of India. Otherwise, serve them," the Court ordered.

Supreme Court seeks responses in Delhi protest cases

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant commenced hearing a batch of petitions connected to the October 10 protests in the national capital. The pleas include challenges to alleged detentions and harassment of peaceful protesters, including lawyers and journalists.

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The Centre and other authorities have submitted responses to petitions on which the court had previously sought explanations. The bench had earlier identified four sets of matters directly or indirectly connected with the protests.

The court had also sought the personal presence of a senior Delhi Police officer to explain allegations that women journalists were harassed and manhandled during the demonstrations. The bench had said it was aware of the allegations and had asked police officers present in court to look into the matter.

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a Senior Sub-Editor and Journalist at WION News, specialising in geopolitics, global conflicts, and international diplomacy. With over five years of frontline ...Read More

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