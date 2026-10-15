The Supreme Court on Thursday (Oct 15) issued notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and senior poll officials on a plea led by Rahul Gandhi challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged voter deletions. This comes as the top court commenced hearing petitions related to the October 10 protests in Delhi, including allegations of unlawful detention and harassment of peaceful demonstrators, lawyers and journalists.

Top court issues notice to Gyanesh Kumar and other election commissioners

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notice to the Election Commission of India, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. The notice follows a petition filed by Opposition leaders led by Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA bloc challenging the poll panel's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and alleging voter deletions.

"We are issuing notice and tagging it with the matters already pending. Somebody will accept notice on behalf of the Election Commission of India. Otherwise, serve them," the Court ordered.

Supreme Court seeks responses in Delhi protest cases

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant commenced hearing a batch of petitions connected to the October 10 protests in the national capital. The pleas include challenges to alleged detentions and harassment of peaceful protesters, including lawyers and journalists.

The Centre and other authorities have submitted responses to petitions on which the court had previously sought explanations. The bench had earlier identified four sets of matters directly or indirectly connected with the protests.