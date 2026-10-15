/Supreme Court seeks Centre, Delhi Police response on Jantar Mantar's de-notification as protest site

The Supreme Court on Thursday (Oct 15) sought responses from the Centre and Delhi Police on a petition challenging the de-notification of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site. The court questioned whether the government's decision was prompted by oral observations made by the judiciary or followed an independent review.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the decision was not based solely on the Supreme Court's observations. He said a committee had been constituted well in advance to examine the issue, had submitted a detailed report, and that the government had acted on the basis of its findings.

Supreme Court issues notice over use of BNSS provisions

In a separate but related matter, the Supreme Court issued notice to Delhi Police on a petition challenging the invocation of Sections 172 and 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) during a protest.