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Supreme Court seeks Centre, Delhi Police response on Jantar Mantar's de-notification as protest site

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 13:23 IST | Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 13:23 IST
Supreme Court seeks Centre, Delhi Police response on Jantar Mantar's de-notification as protest site

Jantar Mantar protest row reaches Supreme Court: What the Centre told the bench Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Centre and Delhi Police on a challenge to Jantar Mantar's de-notification as a protest site. The court also issued notice over the use of BNSS provisions during a protest.

The Supreme Court on Thursday (Oct 15) sought responses from the Centre and Delhi Police on a petition challenging the de-notification of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site. The court questioned whether the government's decision was prompted by oral observations made by the judiciary or followed an independent review.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the decision was not based solely on the Supreme Court's observations. He said a committee had been constituted well in advance to examine the issue, had submitted a detailed report, and that the government had acted on the basis of its findings.

Supreme Court issues notice over use of BNSS provisions

In a separate but related matter, the Supreme Court issued notice to Delhi Police on a petition challenging the invocation of Sections 172 and 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) during a protest.

The petitions raise questions about the restrictions governing demonstrations and the legal provisions used by authorities to regulate protest activity. Jantar Mantar has long been associated with public demonstrations in the national capital, making its status as a designated protest venue a significant issue for those seeking to organise protests in Delhi.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a Senior Sub-Editor and Journalist at WION News, specialising in geopolitics, global conflicts, and international diplomacy. With over five years of frontline ...Read More

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