Priyanka Gandhi ji, 'visit Kota and ask for CM Ashok Gehlot's resignation': Sambit Patra

In reference to the deaths of more than 100 infants in JK Lon Hospital in Kota, BJP leader Sambit Patra challenged Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Kota and ask demand for Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's resignation.

Watch: Infant deaths in Kota hospital hits 100

"Priyanka Gandhi Ji, I ask you directly when will you visit Kota? I give you the Kota challenge. We want you to reach Kota by evening today and hold a dead child in your hands, you are a mother, after all, you will be able to understand, and you should ask for Ashok Gehlot's resignation," Patra said while addressing a press conference.



He further questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's decision to make former Congress leader Shoaib Iqbal a member of Aam Aadmi Party claiming that Iqbal has been charged with several crimes.



Patra accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of doing the politics of appeasement.



Congress leader Shoaib Iqbal and former MLA and Deputy Speaker of Delhi Assembly joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.