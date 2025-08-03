A day after two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir, the security forces continued their anti-terror operation in the Kulgam district. According to a report by the Indian news agency PTI, the encounter, which initially began on Friday between the security forces and terrorists, resumed in Kulgam’s Akhal area on Sunday.

The overnight gunfight started after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in a forested region of Akhal in the south Kashmir district, following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists.

Following an initial exchange of fire on Friday evening, the operation was paused overnight. Officials said that the perimeter was secured, and additional reinforcements were sent to the area. Later, the gunfiring resumed on Saturday morning, resulting in the killing of two terrorists.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said, "OP AKHAL, Kulgam. Intermittent and intense firefight continued through the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the noose while maintaining contact." "One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces so far. Operation continues," Chinar Corps added.

Another terrorist killed hours later

The ongoing operation is being done in a joint cooperation of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir police, CRPF, and the Special Operations Group (SOG).

Later, officials confirmed that a second terrorist had been neturalised and another was injured. "We suspect one or two more terrorists are still hiding in the area. Operation is on,” senior police officer VK Birdi told NDTV.