In India's Jammu and Kashmir, an encounter between the security forces and terrorists is underway in Kulgam district on Saturday (Aug 2). As per news agency ANI, the encounter is taking place in the Akhal area of Kulgam district. The operation is jointly being carried out by the Special Operations Group (SOG), J&K Police, Army, and CRPF. In a post on X, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps reported that while the Operation Akhal, Kulgam continues, security forces have neutralised one terrorist so far. “Intermittent and Intense fire fight continued through the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the nooze while maintaining contact, it said, adding ”One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces so far.".