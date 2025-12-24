/Navi Mumbai International Airport operational launch: Drone show, featuring over 1500 drones, lights uo the sky

Ahead of the operational launch of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), a spectacular drone show featuring 1,515 drones was organised on Wednesday (Dec 24). The drones were seen in seamless coordination, creating striking aerial formations such as 3D lotus blooms, lotus design interiors, airport logo, green airport, a plane flying over Mumbai, and the rise of India, among others. It was all in centred around the theme and splendour of the airport, NMIA said.

The audience of this beautiful sight wee differently abled, young athletes and NMIA employees. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the airport in 2018. The airport was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on October 8 this year.

Add WION as a Preferred Source