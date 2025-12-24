Google Preferred
  • /Navi Mumbai International Airport operational launch: Drone show, featuring over 1500 drones, lights uo the sky

Gulshan Parveen
Gulshan Parveen
Published: Dec 24, 2025, 23:52 IST | Updated: Dec 24, 2025, 23:52 IST
Drone show featuring over 1500 drones Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the airport in 2018. The airport was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on October 8 this year.

Ahead of the operational launch of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), a spectacular drone show featuring 1,515 drones was organised on Wednesday (Dec 24). The drones were seen in seamless coordination, creating striking aerial formations such as 3D lotus blooms, lotus design interiors, airport logo, green airport, a plane flying over Mumbai, and the rise of India, among others. It was all in centred around the theme and splendour of the airport, NMIA said.

The audience of this beautiful sight wee differently abled, young athletes and NMIA employees. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the airport in 2018. The airport was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on October 8 this year.

The airport is inspired by India's national flower, the lotus. The airport is set for operations after nearly eight years, which also includes two years of the pandemic.

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...

