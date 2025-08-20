/Mumbai rains: IMD issues red alert in THESE areas - Are schools and offices open today?

Mumbai is reeling under heavy downpour for the fourth day on Wednesday (Aug 20). Daily life has been disrupted due to the rains, with several areas, including Panvel, Dadar, Andheri, and Chembur, inundated and local train services at halt. For Wednesday too, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. In the last 24 hours, as many as six people lost their lives in rain-related incidents, according to data released by the Maharashtra Disaster Management Department.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed all district agencies to remain on standby to provide immediate relief. He instructed collectors to ensure timely assistance in the event of any loss of life, livestock, or property. He also emphasised that panchnamas for agricultural damage should be completed promptly and that compensation should be provided according to NDRF guidelines.

What has IMD predicted and advised

It also issued a red alert warning for several districts in Maharashtra, including Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri, and for Sagar and Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh. The warning includes intense to very intense rainfall, gusty winds (40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph), and the possibility of thunderstorms. It is valid for the next three hours. The weather department also advised residents in these areas to stay indoors and avoid low-lying or flood-prone areas. For Mumbai particularly, IMD issued an orange alert warning of intense rainfall with winds reaching up to 65 kmph. However, as of 8 am on Wednesday, IMD changed the alert to red for Palghar, Mumbai Suburban, Mumbai city, Thane, Pune and Raigad.

Are schools closed in Mumbai on Wednesday?

The BMC has not yet issued any circular on the closure of educational institutions in Mumbai on Wednesday. However, a fake circular claiming that schools in Mumbai will remain closed on Aug 20 was doing the rounds on social media. In a post on X, the BMC said that it has not issued any such information so far. Meanwhile, Mumbai University rescheduled exams that were to be held today to Aug 23. On the other hand, the Lonavla Municipal Council has decided to shut all schools—both government and private—on August 20 and 21. Nevertheless, Central Railway, Western Railway, and Harbour Railway services, along with 'BEST' transportation, are operating smoothly on Wednesday as of 8 am.

Are offices closed in Mumbai on Wednesday?

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for all government and semi-government offices, advising private firms to allow work from home, except for essential services. In Mumbai, one person died and three were injured as the city witnessed 500mm of rains since Monday morning. As per a detailed report by the IMD, the highest rainfall was recorded at Vikhroli (223.5 mm), followed by Santacruz (206.6 mm), Byculla (184 mm), Juhu (148.5 mm), Bandra (132.5 mm) and Colaba (100.2 mm).