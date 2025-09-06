/Video: Massive fire breaks out at Bhiwandi, Maharashtra dyeing factory

A massive fire erupted on Saturday (Sep 6) at a dyeing factory in Bhiwandi, in Maharashtra's Thane district. Fire tenders, as per reports, were immediately rushed to the spot, and teams are working to bring the blaze under control. No details on casualties or damage have been released so far. This comes just two days after another fire incident in Mumbai's Malad area. On Thursday (Sep 4), a firecracker shop in Somwaari Bazar caught fire, which police said was caused by a short circuit.