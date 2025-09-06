/Video: Massive fire breaks out at Bhiwandi, Maharashtra dyeing factory

Google Preferred
Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Sep 06, 2025, 07:06 IST | Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 07:06 IST
Bhiwandi factory fire Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

A massive fire has broken out at a dyeing factory in Bhiwandi, a town in Maharashtra's Thane district. More details awaited.

A massive fire erupted on Saturday (Sep 6) at a dyeing factory in Bhiwandi, in Maharashtra's Thane district. Fire tenders, as per reports, were immediately rushed to the spot, and teams are working to bring the blaze under control. No details on casualties or damage have been released so far. This comes just two days after another fire incident in Mumbai's Malad area. On Thursday (Sep 4), a firecracker shop in Somwaari Bazar caught fire, which police said was caused by a short circuit.

More to follow

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION. She writes on a variety of topics, including US and Indian p...Read More

