/Manipur deputy CM condemns killing of elderly farmer, 24 hour shutdown called by CoTU

Manipur deputy chief minister Nemcha Kipgen has condemned the killing of a farmer from Khunkho village in Kangpokpi district. Nemcha Kipgen on Sunday expressed condolences to the bereaved family and described the incident as “brutal act of violence”.

“The loss of a life at this age, under such tragic circumstances, is deeply distressing,” she said.

She also urged the authorities to thoroughly investigate the incident and take strong action against those behind the incident.

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The deceased, identified as 71-year-old Hemjang Haokip, a farmer from Khunkho village, was found dead on Sunday, a day after he was reported missing from his agricultural field. His body was recovered from a forested area, with his hands reportedly tied, which has raised suspicion of his abduction before being killed.

Meanwhile, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) has announced a 24-hour total shutdown across the district from midnight of October 5, as a mark of mourning over Haokip’s killing.

All sections of society have been urged by Kipgen to maintain calm and exercise restraint in order to avoid further loss of life or an escalation of tensions.

The Kuki Inpi South West Sadar Hills called Haokip’s killing “brutal and inhumane” and alleged NSCN-IM cadres of forcibly abducting him from his agricultural field before subjecting him to violence and killing him.