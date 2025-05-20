Jyoti Malhotra, an Indian YouTuber booked for allegedly spying for Pakistan, visited 15 prominent religious sites and temples across India in since 2023, including Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh and Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar.

According to her YouTube videos, Malhotra visited Maha Kumbh, one of the biggest religious gatherings in the world, in January. The event witnessed millions of people from across the world. Her 42-minute long video showed her bus journey as she travelled from Delhi to Prayagraj. She captured all her journey, from the bus to having dinner on the way and her travelling on the streets of Prayagraj.

Not just this, she also travelled to another key religious site, Kedarnath, Uttarakhand in May 2023. Malhotra also visited Badrinath in the same month and posted all her videos on YouTube shorts.

List of religious sites Malhotra visited

Shree Jagannath Puri Temple, Odisha

Kailash Mansarovar

Yamunotri, Uttarakhand

Kedarnath, Uttarakhand

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, Uttar Pradesh

Badrinath, Uttarakhand

Banke Bihari Temple, Uttar Pradesh

Salasar Mandir, Rajasthan

Haridwar, Uttarakhand

Kashi Vishwanath, Uttar Pradesh

Chamundeswari Temple, Karnataka

Devprayag, Uttarakhand

Char Dham Yatra, Uttarakhand

Golden Temple, Punjab

As she also travelled to Uttar Pradesh, Malhotra visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi in July 2023. She then also visited Banke Bihari temple in UP, in September 2023.

The list doesn't end here, as she also visited Punjab's Golden Temple in 2023 when she shared a short reel of her visit. According to the FIR filed at Hisar's Civil Lines police station, Malhotra met Ehsan-ur-Rahim during a 2023 visit to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi. Identified as a staffer there, Rahim, alias Danish, allegedly acted as her handler with Pakistani intelligence.

Later on May 13, 2025, the Indian government declared Rahim persona non grata and expelled him.

Notably, the Golden Temple has come under a limelight after the Pahalgam terror attack.

During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan attempted to target the Golden Temple in Amritsar on the nights of May 7-8 when India launched Operation Sindoor.

During Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army hit nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

However, Pakistan's attack, which included drones and long-range missiles, failed, all thanks to the Indian military's elaborate air defence grid.

The Indian Army said that the Golden Temple was one of the primary targets in what officials are calling a "massive air assault" launched by Pakistan in the early hours of May 8.

