/BJP veteran LK Advani hospitalised in Delhi with chest infection

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart Lal Krishna Advani was taken to Apollo Hospital on Friday evening following a chest infection. Hospital officials said the 98-year-old leader is receiving treatment and his condition remains stable, Hindustan Times reported.

Advani was admitted at around 7.30 pm and is being treated by the hospital’s pulmonary department.

This is not the first time the veteran politician has been hospitalised this year. He was admitted to the same facility in May for age-related health issues and was discharged after spending a few days under medical care.

The latest development comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Advani at his residence in New Delhi on October 7.

One of the founding leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Lal Krishna Advani has played a significant role in shaping India's political landscape over several decades. Although he has stepped away from active politics in recent years, his contributions to public life continue to be widely recognised.

Advani served as India's Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004 and held the Union Home Minister's portfolio from 1998 to 2004.