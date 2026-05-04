/Annamalai hails Vijay’s victory in Tamil Nadu as 'generational shift' despite BJP setback

As trends stabilised in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, BJP leader K Annamalai hailed the verdict as reflecting a decisive shift in public mood, even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) struggled to emerge as a dominant force in the state. Talking to X, the former IPS officer congratulated actor turned politician Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), for what he described as a remarkable electoral debut.

Calling the outcome a rejection of entrenched political practices, Annamalai said the people had delivered a message against “buying of votes and to dynastic politics,” and termed the shift a major turning point. Emphasising the scale of change, he said, “Whoever gets it done has actually done a favour to all”.

In a congratulatory message, he wrote, “Congrats and best wishes to TVK & Thiru @TVKVijayHQ avl for a spectacular debut in TN politics. Let Almighty be with you to do what you intend to do.” He also acknowledged the electorate, stating, “I bow down to the people of TN for your verdict. Happy to see in my land, people have risen in one voice and spoken.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source



Addressing candidates from the National Democratic Alliance, Annamalai said, “It was a hard-fought battle on the ground”, adding, “Congrats to all those who won, and for those who couldn’t register a victory this time, let’s keep fighting.”

Vijay wave dominates Tamil Nadu results

As counting progressed and trends stabilised, TVK emerged as the single largest party. The party is leading in or has won 109 out of the 233 constituencies it contested, placing it close to the majority mark.

The scale of the shift is evident in key constituencies, including Kolathur, where Chief Minister M K Stalin faced a major defeat against a TVK candidate. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIDMK) has moved into second position, while the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has slipped to third, marking a significant reversal in the state’s political order.

For the BJP and its allies in the National Democratic Alliance, the results indicate a fragmented mandate; however, the saffron party has improved its presence, leading in 14 seats and performing better in urban centres such as Coimbatore and Madurai, but remains a secondary player in an election shaped largely by the Vijay wave.