The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is poised to win the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, as the party is maintaining a strong lead in early trends as per Election Commission of India (ECI). TVK chief ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay is emerging as the frontrunner for the Chief Ministerial post in the state. As all eyes are set on the final results in the state, a major controversy that surrounded the TVK chief during the campaign was his link-ups with Actress Trisha Krishnan. He faced major backlash as he stepped out with her for a wedding function in March. Now, as Vijay looks forward to step into the new role, netizens pointed out that his probable win would coincide with Trisha's special day.

Trisha Krishnan’s birthday today

It is Trisha Krishnan’s birthday on May 4, and the actor chose to mark the occasion with a spiritual visit to the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple. Known for preferring meaningful and low-key celebrations, she offered prayers at the shrine—continuing a tradition many celebrities follow by observing special occasions with temple visits rather than public festivities. On the day of election, Trisha shared her photo after casting vote, and fans were quick to notice the Vijay link. The song she added with her photo was Arjunar Villu from Vijay's 2013 film Ghilli.

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What TVK said amid massive lead in Tamil Nadu?

TVK national spokesperson Felix Gerald expressed confidence that the party would form the government in Tamil Nadu with an absolute majority as initial election trends showed the party 'scaling high'. Speaking to PTI Videos, Gerald stated that the results were expected and claimed that the people of Tamil Nadu have chosen TVK because they are "fed up" with established parties. "They may have experience of 50 or 75 years, but they have got experience only in looting the state," Gerald said, adding that the electorate trusts TVK as the alternative.

What are the trends suggesting?

As per trends on ECI at 12pm, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is leading in 108 seats, followed by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in 62 and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in 42.