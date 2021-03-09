Watch: Doja Cat debuts music video for hit song 'Streets'

Back with a new high-on-energy album video, Doja Cat dropped the highly-anticipated music video for her TikTok hit ‘Streets’.

While everyone on TikTok has shared their own version of what could work as a video for the single, Doja has something on offer here.

Doja Cat can be seen raising an army of undead lovers as she catches her beloved in a gigantic spider web and then settles at a nuclear testing site with her lover -- the song is everything wild and crazy.

Watch the video here:

We can all expect Doja Cat to perform the high-octane single at the Grammys this year as The Recording Academy announced that she will be part of the performers list for 2021 Grammy awards. Along with her, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, BTS and others are set to perform. Check out the full list of Grammys performers for this year here.

