/Veteran filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao under fire for inappropriate behaviour with Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty

Anil Ravipudi's upcoming project tentatively titled VenkyAnil5 will feature Venkatesh Daggubati and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram alongside the leading ladies Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty. A recent movie launch event was held in which, among the renowned ones, veteran filmmaker Raghavendra Rao attended. However, Rao is facing a backlash for his inappropriate behaviour towards the leading actresses. Several clips from the event have now gone viral.

Viral clip of Raghavendra Rao, netizens' reaction

The movie launch event was held in Hyderabad on Thursday, June 18. Veteran filmmaker Raghavendra Rao was invited to direct the inaugural shot as part of the traditional muhurtam ceremony, with photographs shared on X and Instagram. Raghavendra is seen positioning the actors for the shot, while he first reaches Keerthy Suresh and pulls her closer by her arm before appearing to change his mind and guiding Krithi Shetty instead.

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He is then later seen instructing Venkatesh and Kalyanram on how to place their arms on the actress' shoulders for the scene. This action of him has sparked reactions from the netizens. One user wrote, "He is one of the biggest b*****d in the Telugu film industry, and none of the actors have guts to say anything to him. Shame on TFI."

Another user wrote, "What's the big deal here?...What's your problem? Women come to the film industry knowing that they would be touched everywhere in public and squeezed in private. Film industry its not a govt or MNC job. They chose that lifestyle. They have no shame to expose themselved in push up bras, skin tight outfits, item songs and zero clothing, chasing fame, money. Here they are comfortable and ready to accept an 80-year-old man as well."

"Dear Laura, the person you're referring to has directed 100 movies while you were still sucking on to a lollipop. He was enacting a scene. Dear @tfapatn and senior director @ksravikumardir sir, please look into this. We never degrade any Tamil directors. We never did. 'This is unacceptable,' wrote the third user.

All about Raghavendra Rao

Raghavendra Rao is a renowned veteran Indian film director, screenwriter and producer, best known for his work in Telugu cinema. In a career spanning over five decades, he has directed over 100 films. He is renowned for his longstanding collaborations with cinematic legends like N.T. Rama Rao, Chiranjeevi, and Sridevi

He is credited with launching the careers of major contemporary stars, including Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh, and Allu Arjun. His mainstream works, such as the 1987 social problem film Agni Putrudu and the 1988 romantic action Aakhari Poratam, were featured at the 11th and 12th IFFI, respectively, in the mainstream section.