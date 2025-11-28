/Revolver Rita X review: Keerthy Suresh starrer garners mixed reactions, Netizens say 'a never-ending second half'

Tamil-language crime comedy Revolver Rita, starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead role, released in cinemas today, i.e., on November 28. It is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy under Passion Studios and The Route. Written and directed by JK Chandru, the film has garnered mixed reactions from netizens. Let's delve into what verdict exactly the audience has given about the film.

Netizens' reaction to Revolver Rita

Soon after the release of Revolver Rita, netizens took to X to give their opinion about the film. One user wrote, "252. #RevolverRita. It could have been a decent dark-comedy crime drama if the director knew when and how to end the film. Random twists, a never-ending second half, and repetitive comedy test your patience. Radhika’s acting and timing make it a passable watch. Boring!"

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Another user wrote, “#RevolverRita @Keerthyofficial steals the show with razor-sharp comedy timing & effortless screen command! Her performance shifts are smooth, striking, and straight-up impressive. A totally Keerthy show!”

“#RevolverRita: Keerthy Suresh’s comedy timing worked really well and kept the film engaging throughout. She has truly carried the entire film on her shoulders, delivering a strong and confident performance. Acting-wise, she showed impressive variations and proved... Worth watching in the theatre,” wrote the third user.

All about Revolver Rita

Produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy under Passion Studios and The Route, Revolver Rita was released in cinemas on November 28. The film stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role alongside Radhika Sarathkumar, Sunil, Redin Kingsley, Mime Gopi, Sendrayan, Super Subbarayan, and others in supporting roles.