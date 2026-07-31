/UK singer Boy George steps away from Jesus Christ Superstar over pro-Israel song

British pop icon Boy George has withdrawn from the upcoming London production of Jesus Christ Superstar after facing widespread backlash over his recently released pro-Israel song, We Will Dance Again, a reggae-inspired track shared on his social media accounts rather than traditional streaming platforms.

Boy George under fire over release of pro-Israel song

Boy George has stepped away from his role in Jesus Christ Superstar days after releasing We Will Dance Again, a song expressing support for Israel that drew significant criticism online. While his manager did not explicitly link the withdrawal to the controversy, he said the move was made in the best interests of both the artist and the production. Actor Richard Armitage will now take over Boy George's scheduled performances.

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Several took to the social media platform to express their views, and one user wrote, "You're a vile person. Down with the Zionist terrorist state of Israel."

Another user wrote, “I'm not even angry. Do what you need to do for us to see what they have on you. Genocidal freak show.”

"What a depraved piece of repellant zionist propaganda that's designed to justify the slaughter of over 80,000 Palestinians, inc. over 20,000 kids, and their continuing oppression, dispossession, humiliation and massacre. If you weren't an ignorant narcissist you'd feel shame", wrote the third user.

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Another social media user wrote, "It takes a lot of courage these days to support Israel and the Jewish people, so thank you for your support."

The singer has now reacted by sharing a post on X, which read "To quote Groucho Marks I would never want to be part of any club that would have me as a member!" The caption read, "Whatever it I'm againist it!"

The lyrics, including lines such as "you say genocide, I say war" and "when you're attacked, that's what the army's for", drew criticism from many listeners amid the ongoing war in Gaza. Boy George later wrote on Threads that the track had been created using AI and explained that it had been inspired by his visit to the Nova exhibition in London, which commemorates victims of the attacks. He also questioned why the word "genocide" had become uncomfortable for people to discuss publicly.

All about Boy George

Boy George is a renowned English singer, songwriter, DJ, who is best known as the lead singer of the 1980s pop band Culture Club. Born George Alan O'Dowd on June 14, 1961, he became a global pop icon recognized for his soulful voice and androgynous fashion style.