Top 5 Hollywood news today: 'Wonder Woman 1984' pushed to a later day, Arnold Schwarzenegger donates $1 million

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, several big Hollywood releases have been pushed indefinitely. The latest one in the list is Gal Gadot's starrer 'Wonder Woman 1984'.



Meanwhile, stars like Tom Holland and Justin Bieber have been taking up online challenges to keep themselves busy while they are on self-quarantine.



Here are the top stories of the day.



'Wonder Woman 1984' postponed until August 14



The Warner Bros. film was to hit the theatres in June but due to the ongoing coronavirus scare and lockdowns all over the world, they have decided to now push the film until August 14.



Camila Cabello cancels her May world tour amid coronavirus scare



Several musicians have now shifted to Instagram to live stream concerts from their homes for their fans. Singer Camila Cabello`s tour which was scheduled to kick off on May 26 in Oslo, Norway has been postponed due to the outbreak of the pandemic.



Arnold Schwarzenegger donates $1 million to Frontline Responders Fund



Arnold Schwarzenegger joins the long list of celebrities who have come forward to help those affected by the coronavirus. He donated $1 million to the Frontline Responders Fund.



Tom Holland, Justin Bieber & other Hollywood stars take part in Push Up challenge



Earlier this week, Justin Bieber was seen taking part in the challenge. Now, ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ actor Tom Holland was seen participating in the challenge. The actor shared a video performing the task and then tagging others to do the same.



Keith Urban, Chris Martin, John Legend live stream concerts from home amid coronavirus



Most would agree that it’s the internet that is keeping us sane these days in the times of coronavirus that has affected us all. With complete lockdown in most places, Hollywood celebs and singers are now holding concerts on the internet for their fans. Artists like Luke Bryan, Chris Martin, Keith Urban, John Legend and Rob Thomas have been performing for fans via social media.



