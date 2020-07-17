Top 5 Hollywood news today: Nick Cannon apologises for hate speech, Cardi B defends Offset

Nick Cannon Photograph:( Twitter )
From Cardi B defending her husband to Avengers stars hailing a six-year-old, here are the top stories of the day.
After being dropped by Viacom CBS, Nick Cannon has now apologised for his anti-semitic language. Meanwhile, Kate Winslet will be honoured at the Toronto Film Festival 2020.
Nick Cannon apologises for hate speech: I feel ashamed
After Nick Cannon was dropped by ViacomCBS earlier this week for using anti-Semitic language in a podcast episode, now the popular host of Fox’s ‘The Masked Singer’ has apologised.
read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-Nick-Cannon-apologises-for-hate-speech-I-feel-ashamed-313916
Toronto Film Festival 2020: Kate Winslet to receive Tribute Actor Award
The Oscar-winning actor will receive the honour during the virtual gala following her latest film, Francis Lee's 'Ammonite'. In the flick, she played fossil hunter Mary Anning alongside Saoirse Ronan and is booked for Toronto's reimagined 43rd edition in September.
read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/toronto-film-festival-2020-kate-winslet-to-receive-tribute-actor-award-313924
Avengers' assemble to hail six-year-old who saved his sister from a dog attack
Amid the gloom, uncertainty, and despair- here's something that will instantly bring a smile on your face. Hollywood stars Chirs Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, and Tom Holland have hailed six-year-old Bridger Walker's heroic act of saving his little sister from a dog attack.
Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/avengers-chris%20evans-hail-six-year-old-who-saved-his-sister-from-a-dog-attack-313964
Cardi B defends husband Offset after he buys daughter a Birkin bag
Cardi B defended her husband, Offset, after fans slammed him for buying their daughter an Hermes Birkin bag for her 2nd birthday. Grammy winner took to her Instagram story to address her 70.6 million Instagram followers and wrote ''it's not up to what the kids like."
read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/cardi-b-defends-husband-offset-after-he-buys-daughter-a-birkin-bag-314058
'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' actor Noah Centineo to play Atom Smasher in DC film 'Black Adam
The film will feature Centineo in the role of DC superhero Albert Rothstein aka Atom Smasher, who can control his molecular structure with the ability to manipulate his size, strength and durability. Adam Sztykiel has penned the latest draft of the script.
read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/to-all-the-boys-ive-loved-before-actor-noah-centineo-to-play-atom-smasher-in-dc-film-black-adam-314026