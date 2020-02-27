Top 5 Hollywood news today: Justin Bieber breaks Elvis Presley's record, Courtney Cox reacts on 'Friends' reunion

Justin Bieber just broke Elvis Presley's record by becoming the youngest musician to have the maximum number 1 albums. Meanwhile, like most of the fans across the world, Courteney Cox too seems very excited about the much-anticipated reunion of the 'Friends' cast.



Here are the top stories of the day.



Justin Bieber beats Elvis Presley to become youngest singer with seven no.1 albums



Justin is now the youngest singer to have the maximum number of no.1 albums on the Billboard Hot 200 list. He has till date seven albums that have been on top of the chart.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/celebrity-news-justin-bieber-beats-elvis-presley-to-become-youngest-singer-with-seven-no1-albums-283037

Monica of 'Friends' aka Courteney Cox on reunion special: We're going to have the best time



After the news of ‘Friends’ reunion special finally happening spread like wildfire on the internet, Monica aka Courteney Cox revealed that she is looking forward to seeing her friends.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-monica-of-friends-aka-courteney-cox-on-reunion-special-were-going-to-have-the-best-time-282985

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters recites Delhi poet Aamir Aziz's ‘Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega’ at a protest march in London



Veteran musician Roger Waters, the guitarist of Pink Floyd, joined hundred others in a protest march on Saturday, February 22 to demand the release of jailed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/pink-floyds-roger-waters-recites-delhi-poet-aamir-azizs-sab-yaad-rakha-jayega-at-a-protest-march-in-london-283060

Rose McGowan on Harvey Weinstein: Feel like he and I are strapped in this battle together until one of us is dead



Harvey Weinstein might have gotten convicted on charges of sexual assault and rape but actress Rose McGowan wants more. After the ruling was announced, Rose revealed that she feels locked in a battle with the disgraced media mogul and that it won’t end for her “probably not until he’s dead now.”



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/rose-mcgowan-on-harvey-weinstein-feel-like-he-and-i-are-strapped-in-this-battle-together-until-one-of-us-is-dead-283024

'To Kill A Mockingbird' becomes the first play performed inside Madison Square Garden



The cast of the Broadway play 'To Kill A Mockingbird' took over Madison Square Garden for a free performance for New York City public school students on Wednesday (February 26). The play, which is promoted as 'American's most successful play,' is the first play to be performed at the famed arena and considered to 'the most-attended single performance of a theatrical work ever in world theater.'



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-to-kill-a-mockingbird-becomes-the-first-play-performed-inside-madison-square-garden-282981