Pink Floyd's Roger Waters recites Delhi poet Aamir Aziz's ‘Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega’ at a protest march in London

Veteran musician Roger Waters, the guitarist of Pink Floyd, joined hundred others in a protest march on Saturday, February 22 to demand the release of jailed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.



While addressing the crowd, Waters attempted to put Assange's persecution in a global context, making references to India's protest against CAA as well as mentioning unrest in countries like Chile, Lebanon, Colombia, Bolivia, Argentina and France.



“Julian is why we are here today, but this is no parochial protest. We are today part of a global movement, a global movement that might be the beginning of the global enlightenment that this fragile planet so desperately needs,” the musician said.



Waters then recited the English translation of Aamir Aziz's ‘Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega’, introducing him as “a young poet and activist in Delhi'.

He recited:

“Kill us, we will become ghosts and write

of your killings, with all the evidence.

You write jokes in court;

We will write ‘justice’ on the walls.

We will speak so loudly that even the deaf will hear.

We will write so clearly that even the blind will read.

You write ‘injustice’ on the earth;

We will write ‘revolution’ in the sky.

Everything will be remembered;

Everything recorded.”

A writer, actor and musician, Aamir Aziz is best known for his song ‘Achhe Din Blues’. The song has over 200,000 views on YouTube since its release in March last year.