Top 5 Hollywood news today: Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus, Olga Kurylenko recovers from it

Coronavirus continues to dominate the news. The latest to have tested positive for COVID-19 is fallen producer Harvey Weinstein who has reportedly contracted the disease in jail.



Meanwhile, James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko, who had been suffering from the virus last week, has revealed that she has now completely recovered from it. Here are the top stories from Hollywood today.



Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift respond to the 'Famous' phone call feud

After the 'Famous' phone call leaked and sent Twitter into a tizzy, Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift both reacted silently by liking one of the fans tweet. Kim liked a tweet saying, "The video showed nothing new. We all knew that. I’m so confused right now.



Former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko is now 'fully recovered' from coronavirus



Good news as former James Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, 40, reveals that “she has completely recovered” from coronavirus. The actress made the important announcement on Instagram.



Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in New York prison



Convicted in sexual assault charges, Harvey Weinstein, who was serving jail time in New York prison, has now tested positive for coronavirus. The news was revealed by the head of the state corrections officers union. Harvey Weinstein has now been placed in isolation at Wende Correctional Facility, said Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.



Tom Hanks talks about 'caring for each other', 'giving up comforts' in new post



Tom Hanks is now much better, after being released from the hospital where he was treated for COVID-19. He, along with his wife Rita Wilson, are now in quarantine.



After Idris Elba, his wife Sabrina tests positive for COVID-19



After a shocking discovery recently that Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba tested positive for coronavirus, now in the news, his wife has also been tested positive. Speaking on why she did not practice social distancing from her husband, Sabrina said that she wanted to be with him and it was her instinct as a wife to take care of him.



