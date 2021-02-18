Top 5 Hollywood News today: Golden Globe 2021 presenters list announced, Paris Hilton engaged

Golden Globe 2021 presenters announced, meanwhile Paris Hilton announced her engagement to entrepreneur Carter Reum.



Here the top five Hollywood news of the day!



Paris Hilton announces engagement to Carter Reum on her 40th birthday



Paris Hilton turned 40 on Wednesday but the day was special for more than one reason. The heiress announced her engagement to entrepreneur Carter Reum and stated that the proposal was everything she had "dreamed of". Read more.



Golden Globe 2021: Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger & others announced as presenters



The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards are just a few days away, and the first batch of presenters for the 2021 ceremony is announced. Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) will be handing out the trophies on February 28, 2021, at 8 pm ET. Read more.



Demi Lovato reveals she had three strokes and a heart attack during 2018 overdose



Singer Demi Lovato has opened up about her 2018 drug overdose for the first time. In a new documentary, Lovato revealed that she was minutes from death during the overdose episode. Read more.



Netflix developing new Britney Spears documentary after the major success of 'Framing Britney Spears'



After the major success of Britney Spears' documentary titled, 'Framing Britney Spears' which released on Hulu, now Netflix is reportedly planning another documentary on the 'Toxic' singer. Read more.



FKA twigs reveal Shia LaBeouf tried to strangle her while she was asleep in a new interview



FKA twigs has opened up about the abuse she was subjected to while she was in a relationship with actor Shia LaBeouf. In a tell-all interview to Elle magazine, twigs revealed that it was a 'miracle' that she had come out alive. Read more.