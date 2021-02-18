Demi Lovato reveals she had three strokes and a heart attack during 2018 overdose episode

Singer Demi Lovato has opened up about her 2018 drug overdose for the first time. In a new documentary, Lovato revealed that she was minutes from death during the overdose episode.

In Jul 2018, the singer had to be rushed to the hospital after she was found unconscious at her home in Los Angeles.



The trailer of her YouTube documentary series 'Dancing With The Devil' was released recently where Lovato can be seen discussing her medical condition. "I had three strokes," Lovato said. "I had a heart attack. My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes."



In an interview with AP, the singer said the overdose had left her with "brain damage", adding, "I still deal with the effects of that today."

"I don't drive a car, because I have blind spots on my vision," she further added. "And I also for a long time had a really hard time reading. It was a big deal when I was able to read out of a book, which was like two months later because my vision was so blurry."

I've been holding #DemiDWTD incredibly close to my heart, and now it's time to share an inside look. This is only a short preview of what is to come... Join me on March 23 for the premiere on @YouTube 💗https://t.co/G0dIbHoHWu — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) February 17, 2021 ×

The actress has been sober since then and admits that the repercussions serve as a reminder of how horrible things could have turned out.



"I dealt with a lot of the repercussions and I feel like they are still there to remind me of what could happen if I ever get into a dark place again," she added.





"I'm grateful for those reminders, but I'm so grateful that I was someone that didn't have to do a lot of rehabbing. The rehabbing came on the emotional side."



Lovato, however, stated that she wouldn't change a thing' about the aftermath of the overdose.



"Everything had to happen in order for me to learn the lessons that I learned," she told PEOPLE. "It was a painful journey, and I look back and sometimes I get sad when I think of the pain that I had to endure to overcome what I have, but I don't regret anything."



Lovato states she is proud of the person she has come post that epsiode. "I'm so proud that people get to see it in this documentary and I couldn't be more grateful that I had someone by my side."



In July 2020, Lovato got engaged to Max Ehrich but called it off two months later.