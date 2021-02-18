Netflix developing new Britney Spears documentary after major success of 'Framing Britney Spears'

After the major success of Britney Spears' documentary titled, 'Framing Britney Spears' which released on Hulu, now Netflix is reportedly planning another documentary on the 'Toxic' singer.



According to reports, Spears' new documentary will be centred on her ongoing conservatorship battle and will focus on the #FreeBritney movement and will also cover the moments which have been left out by Hulu. As per the reports, the new project is yet to be officially announced by Netflix.

According to Bloomberg, filmmaker Erin Lee Carr has been working on the new project for Netflix for some time now. Carr is well known for his work in the documentaries including 'At the Heart of Gold', Netflix, 'How to Fix a Drug Scandal' among others. The new documentary was already in production before 'Framing Britney Spears' dropped.



Meanwhile, the recently released documentary is being discussed widely on the internet and the film ignited a conversation about the treatment of female celebrities and Britney's conservatorship. The film has created controversy for Justin Timberlake, who faced backlash due to his public treatment of the singer 20 years ago. He later issued a public apology to his former girlfriend on social media.



The docu also brought David Letterman's old interview with actor Lindsay Lohan under the spotlight, where she talked about some misogynistic and inappropriate interviews that she had given during her young days. Read more here

