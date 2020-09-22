Top 5 Hollywood news today: Emmys witnesses slump in TV viewership, all-Black 'Friends' table-read being planned

The 2020 edition of the Emmy awards went the virtual route on Sunday night and found less takers when it was broadcast on TV.



Meanwhile, the makers of the award-winning 'Darkest Hour' have been slapped with a lawsuit over copyright issues.



Here are the top stories of the day.



Was 'Darkest Hour' copied? Oscar-winning actor Gary Oldman, makers get lawsuit



Hollywood star Gary Oldman took home the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in the Joe Wright-directed ‘Darkest Hour’. But why are we discussing this now after almost two and half years since this happened?



There's going to be a 'Friends' table read and it will have an all-Black cast



If this would be an episode from hit sitcom ‘Friends’ then what would it be called? We are talking about a table read that will feature actors Sterling K. Brown, Uzo Aduba, Ryan Bathe, Aisha Hinds, Kendrick Sampson and Jeremy Pope -- who are coming together for an online table read for ‘Friends’.



TV audience for virtual Emmys takes awards show to new low



The television audience for Sunday’s first virtual Emmy awards ceremony dropped to a record low of 6.1 million viewers, according to data released by Walt Disney Co’s ABC on Monday.



Post Emmys win, 'Schitt's Creek' to now premiere on Comedy Central



Hit sitcom ‘Schitt’s Creek’ swept Emmys 2020 as they won every single prize in the comedy category. Now, the show which is currently streaming on Netflix will also be available on Comedy Central.



Sarah Jones, Giovanni Ribisi, Alexia Landeau roped in for Netflix's 'On The Verge'



‘Marriage Story’ alum Sarah Jones will feature along with Giovanni Ribisi and Alexia Landeau who will expand her role as co-writer in Netflix’s dramedy series ‘On the Verge’. They join previously announced Elisabeth Shue and Delpy, who co-writes and stars.



