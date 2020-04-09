Top 5 Hollywood news today: Ellen Degeneres slammed, Kylie Jenner retains top spot

Celebrity chat show host Ellen Degeneres received severe criticism for calling her $27 milion quarantine mansion as 'jail'.



Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner once again top the self-made billionaire list for the second year consecutively.

Here are the top stories of the day.



Ellen DeGeneres slammed for calling quarantine in $27 million mansion, 'being in jail'



Ellen DeGeneres infuriated her fans and followers on social media when she compared self isolating in her mansion to being jailed. The popular US TV presenter has often shared videos of herself from her house that looks nothing short of heaven as she currently isolates with wife Portia de Rossi due to coronavirus outbreak.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/ellen-degeneres-slammed-for-calling-quarantine-in-27-million-mansion-being-in-jail-291450

Kylie Jenner retains top spot as world's youngest self-made billionaire



Kylie Jenner remains the world’s youngest self-made billionaire as Forbes’ released its World's Billionaire list. Topping the coveted list for the second time in a row, Kylie Jenner maintains that her cosmetic brand is getting her all the money in the world along with brand partnerships and other related ventures.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/kylie-jenner-retains-top-spot-as-worlds-youngest-self-made-billionaire-291447

Iconic TV doctors thank real healthcare workers for their contribution in fight against COVID-19



As the world braves with coronavirus pandemic, most iconic TV doctors came together to remind us how important the frontline workers are at this point of time. On Tuesday, Olivia Wilde who played Remy “Thirteen” Hadley, M.D. on House — shared a heartwarming video in which she and her fellow television and film doctors thanked the real healthcare workers fighting on the frontlines of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/iconic-tv-doctors-thank-real-healthcare-workers-for-their-contribution-in-fight-against-covid-19-291553

Orlando Bloom to play Joe Exotic in movie based on Netflix hit 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness'?



Netflix’s documentary ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness’ seems to have hit the right note with the audiences as it becomes a popular show on the OTT platform amid coronavirus lockdown. Owing to its soaring popularity there are now talks for a film based on the Netflix project. Hollywood star Orlando Bloom is being considered to play Joe Exotic, on whom the documentary is based.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-orlando-bloom-to-play-joe-exotic-in-movie-based-on-netflix-hit-tiger-king-murder-mayhem-and-madness-291487

Luke Bryan postpones tour, album release due to COVID-19 outbreak



American singer Luke Bryan has postponed the release of his new album, 'Born Here Live Here Die Here', from April 24 to August 7, the singer announced Tuesday.According to the news agency, the 'American Idol' judge has also pushed back the start of his 'Proud to Be Here' tour, that was due to kick off May 28 in Cincinnati.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/luke-bryan-postpones-tour-album-release-due-to-covid-19-outbreak-291481