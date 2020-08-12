Top 5 Hollywood news today: Dwayne Johnson becomes the highest paid actor, Emilia Clarke clicked on vacation

Dwayne Johnson has become the highest-paid actor for the second time in a row. The actor has topped the Forbes annual list. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez and K-pop band BLACKPINK has announced its new single.



Here are the top stories of the day.



Dwayne Johnson tops yet again on Forbes highest-paid male actors list



Wrestler-turned-movie star Dwayne Johnson clung to the top slot on the list of the world’s highest-paid male actors for a second straight year, according to an annual tally released by Forbes magazine on Tuesday.



Selena Gomez, BLACKPINK's new single to release on this date



This is one collaboration that everyone is waiting for. Popstar Selena Gomez and K-pop girl band BLACKPINK are all set to collaborate on a brand new song. The single, which is yet to be titled is going to be out on August 28.



'GoT' star Emilia Clarke spotted on vacation with friends in Italy; see pictures



It’s like any other day for ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Emilia Clarke who played the role of Daenerys Targaryen, Mother of Dragons. The Hollywood star was seen chilling with friends in Italy’s Positano on a vacation.



Martin Scorsese signs multi-year first-look deal with Apple TV+ for films, TV projects



In a major boost to its directory of content for the coming year, OTT Apple TV+ has won a multi-year deal for film and TV projects produced and directed by Hollywood’s great, Martin Scorsese.



Harry Styles' 'Watermelon Sugar' tops Billboard Hot 100 beating Taylor Swift



Harry Styles has now topped the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart this week displacing Taylor Swift. The singer’s ‘Watermelon Sugar’ from ‘Fine Line’ is now at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 list beating Taylor Swift’s ‘Cardigan’. ‘Cardigan’ is a recently released single from her album ‘Folklore’ that ruled the top position of the international music chart last week.



