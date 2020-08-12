Martin Scorsese signs multi-year first-look deal with Apple TV+ for films, TV projects

In a major boost to its directory of content for the coming year, OTT Apple TV+ has won a multi-year deal for film and TV projects produced and directed by Hollywood’s great, Martin Scorsese.

The deal is a multi-year first-look deal with the ace filmmaker’s Sikelia Productions banner. The deal starts with ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ that is an Eric Roth-scripted adaptation of the David Grann non-fiction book. It will star biggies like Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

Apple won an auction with the $180 million + film originally auctioned by Paramount came back on the market. The film’s produced by Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas at Imperative Entertainment. The film is in pre-production and expected to get underway February.

Sikelia Productions was established by the Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese in 2003. The company manages and produces all of Scorsese’s projects including: 2019’s ‘The Irishman’, 2016’s ‘Silence’, 2013’s ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, 2011’s ‘Hugo’, 2010’s ‘Shutter Island’, the 2006’s ‘The Departed’ and many others. The documentaries include The 50 Year Argument, George Harrison: Living in the Material World, A Letter to Elia, Public Speaking, Shine A Light, and No Direction Home: Bob Dylan.