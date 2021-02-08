Top 5 Hollywood news today: Chris Hemsworth suffers back injury, 'Fast & Furious 9' trailer launched 

Despite the pandemic, the Superbowl put up a spectacular show on Sunday which included the first look of several upcoming summer blockbusters including 'Fast & Furious 9' and 'Old'.



Here are the top stories of the day.



Denzel Washington’s ‘The Little Things’ dominates box office with $2 million in collections



Hollywood actor Denzel Washington enjoys a smooth run at the box office as his latest film ‘Little Things’ dominates the chart with its collections of $2.1 million in its second week of release. The film picked up $1.4 million in ticket sales from 20 countries while it made $7.8 million in the U.S. and Canada and $5.2 million internationally to date.



Miley Cyrus breaks down while singing 'Wrecking ball' at Super Bowl



Miley Cyrus took the super bowl stage and gave a power-packed performance. Later, during the show, the singer broke down and got emotional during a performance of her song 'Wrecking Ball'.



Chris Hemsworth suffers from 'severe back injury', seeks hospital treatment



Chris Hemsworth has suffered an acute back injury and is seeking hospital assistance. The actor is busy shooting for Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' in Sydney where he had a minor setback, suffering from an acute back injury in the past few weeks.



Watch: 'Fast & Furious 9' returns as trailer launches during Super Bowl



‘Fast and Furious’ is back as Super Bowl saw premiere of trailer of the forthcoming film from the franchise. The ‘Fast and Furious 9’ is directed by franchise veteran Justin Lin and he is also attached to direct a 10th and 11th installment to wrap up the main franchise.



'The Queen's Gambit' star Anya Taylor-Joy talks about series' season 2 possibilities



Anya Taylor-Joy isn't sure if The Queen's Gambit is over. Netflix is yet to announce whether the limited series — which broke streaming records when it premiered in October — will return for a second season, the actor doesn't think all hope is lost.



