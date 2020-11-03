Top 5 Hollywood news today: Beyonce, Eminem extend support to Joe Biden

With just hours away from America's big and crucial Election day, prominent celebrities are making last minute appeal to fans to go out and vote. Many have cast their votes and shown support to Democrat's Joe Biden. Celebrities like Eminem, Beyonce have come out and spoken in favour of team Biden-Harris.



Here are the top stories of the day.



John Legend slams Donald Trump supporters Ice Cube and Lil Wayne during a rally for Kamala Harris



Grammy award winning musician John Legend isn't too happy with some of his colleagues from the music industry. Legend recently appeared at a rally for Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris in Philadelphia.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/john-legend-slams-donald-trump-supporters-ice-cube-and-lil-wayne-during-a-rally-for-kamala-harris-340187

Here's why The Grammys have changed the name of Best World Music Album category to Global Music Album

Following the footsteps of The Academy, The Recording Academy aka The Grammys have now changed the name of a popular category award. Showing more cultural sensitivity, they have changed the name of its Best World Music Album to Best Global Music Album.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-heres-why-the-grammys-have-changed-the-name-of-best-world-music-album-category-to-global-music-album-340040

US Elections 2020: Beyonce comes out to vote as she endorses Joe Biden, Kamala Harris



As the race for US Elections 2020 gets tighter, pop star Beyonce revealed her ‘I Voted’ sticker while sporting a ‘Biden Harris’ face mask. Showing her leaning in these elections, Beyonce has now revealed her stance, that many think would urge her fans and followers to strongly support the same party and candidate.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/us-elections-2020-beyonce-comes-out-to-vote-as-she-endorses-joe-biden-kamala-harris-339994

Eminem features in Joe Biden campaign video as he performs his classic 'Lose Yourself'



Rapper Eminem recently took centre stage in politics as he featured in a campaign video for Joe Biden. In a new video supporting Joe Biden, Eminem was seen dancing to his anthem ‘Lose Yourself’.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-eminem-features-in-joe-biden-campaign-video-as-he-performs-his-classic-lose-yourself-340003

Justin Bieber set to perform at 2020 People's Choice Awards



Justin Bieber is set to perform at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards. Nominated at the awards in seven categories, the pop star will take to the stage to perform his top hits. He is nominated in categories: album of the year, male artist of the year, favorite song of the year, music video of the year, collaboration song of the year, favorite song of the year, and social media celebrity of the year.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-justin-bieber-set-to-perform-at-2020-peoples-choice-awards-340086