Justin Bieber set to perform at 2020 People's Choice Awards

Justin Bieber is set to perform at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards.

Nominated at the awards in seven categories, the pop star will take to the stage to perform his top hits. He is nominated in categories: album of the year, male artist of the year, favorite song of the year, music video of the year, collaboration song of the year, favorite song of the year, and social media celebrity of the year.

Justin Bieber has two hits in the top 15 on the current Billboard Hot 100 -- ‘Holy’ featuring Chance the Rapper, and ‘Lonely’, a collaboration with Benny Blanco.

This year’s 2020 People’s Choice Awards will be hosted by Demi Lovato. The event is scheduled to air live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Nov. 15.

Jennifer Lopez is slated to receive the People’s Icon Award. Tyler Perry will be honored with the People’s Champion of 2020 Award. Tracee Ellis Ross will receive the Fashion Icon Award.