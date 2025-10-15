/They Call Him OG OTT release: When and where to watch Pawan Kalyan’s ₹300 crore action thriller

Pawan Kalyan’s latest Telugu action entertainer, They Call Him OG, continues to dominate headlines, this time for its highly awaited digital release. After creating a storm at the box office, the film is now set to make its OTT debut, much to the delight of fans who missed catching it in theatres.

When and where to watch

According to reports from Glute, They Call Him OG will stream on Netflix starting October 23, 2025, exactly four weeks after its grand theatrical release on September 25. The streaming rights were reportedly acquired by Netflix for a massive sum, even before the film hit cinemas, making it one of the most lucrative digital deals in recent Telugu cinema.

While the shorter four-week theatrical window means fans can enjoy the movie sooner, it has also sparked debate among cine-goers about the dwindling exclusivity of theatre runs. Unlike Pushpa 2: The Rule and Devara Part 1, which maintained longer gaps before streaming, They Call Him OG will arrive online in record time.

Box Office and critical reception

Despite mixed reviews, They Call Him OG turned out to be a money-spinner. The film has grossed nearly ₹300 crore worldwide, emerging as one of the biggest Telugu hits of 2025. With an opening of over ₹63 crore in India and sustained performance overseas, the movie reaffirmed Pawan Kalyan’s stronghold at the box office.

About They Call Him OG

Directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainments, the movie stars Pawan Kalyan as Ojas Gambheera, a formidable gangster on a mission of revenge. The ensemble cast includes Emraan Hashmi (marking his Telugu debut), Priyanka Arul Mohan, Neha Shetty, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj.

Plot overview

Set against the gritty backdrop of Bombay’s underworld, the story follows retired gangster Ojas Gambheera (OG), who returns to confront his old nemesis Omi Bhau. The narrative spans decades, from the 1970s to the 1990s, blending stylized action with emotional drama. As old betrayals surface, OG reignites a bloody gang war to reclaim his lost empire and avenge past wrongs.

Music and visual appeal

Music by Thaman S has been one of the standout elements of the film, adding intensity to its high-octane sequences. Combined with grand production design and visually striking cinematography, They Call Him OG offers a cinematic experience that matches global standards.

Sequel plans

Following the film’s massive success, Pawan Kalyan hinted at expanding the “OG universe” with possible prequel and sequel projects. Though no official announcement has been made yet, fans are eagerly waiting to see the next chapter in this gritty action saga.

